Cara Delevingne’s drama: the addictions she has inherited from her mother and have transformed her physique

Health Cara Delevingne’s environment: “We are all extremely worried”

Scruffy and barefoot, with a lost look, without stopping smoking and unable to control her movements, Cara Delevingne (30) seemed more like a junkie from the thousands that populate the streets of Los Angeles than the cat-eyed supermodel who conquered Chanel and Burberry. A camera captured her a few days ago at the airport in the Californian city after being evicted with his puppy Alfie from the private jet of rapper and producer Jay-Z. Apparently drugged, she was talking on the phone while a bodyguard waited to load her into a van with tinted windows to take her to her house.

No one knows what had happened to make Beyonc’s husband throw her off the plane, but the Cara’s erratic behavior has set off all the alarms. They are not the only images of the supermodel and actress that have gone viral. In others, also recently captured in a Hollywood parking lot, she is seen in the inside a car smoking some kind of joint and ingesting a few drops before changing clothes in the interior of the Audi and entering a sex toy store, where he stayed for half an hour.

Friends and family have acknowledged that they are extremely worried for the mental health of the British star, who has gone from having the world at her feet to living like a homeless person. Margot Robbie, one of her best friends (I celebrated her 30th birthday with her and other guests this summer on a luxury yacht in Formentera) came out of her house crying after paying her a visit. The intention of the narrowest circle of the model is to enter her in a rehabilitation clinic but, apparently, she refuses.

Drugs and mental health issues are not new to Cara’s life. He was born and raised in a conservative, rich and posh British family.was educated in a very expensive boarding school for aristocratic and millionaire girls, but she herself has recognized that she had a pretty sad childhood. The his mother, Pandorawho is 63 years old, was drug addict and suffering from undiagnosed bipolar disorder. She battled a heroin addiction for years while raising her three daughters: the socialites Chloe (37) Poppy (36) and Cara.

Daughter of Sir Jocelyn Stevens and Jane Sheffield, Princess Margaret’s lady-in-waiting, Pandora married Charles Delevingne, a prosperous real estate businessman, in 1983. Pandora grew up in cotton wool but the death of her disabled brother Rupert, at the age of 22, marked her deeply. “I don’t want to seem like the typical poor little rich girl, but the truth is that I have suffered a lot for much of my life,” the matriarch wrote in her memoir, Shadows on my Wall (shadows on my wall).

In the book, the socialist speaks openly of his decades of heroin addiction and the depressions she has suffered throughout her life that brought her to the brink of suicide. The three girls grew up without a mother, who used to leave the family home in Belgravia in long periods of deep crisis. Eventually Pandora discovered that she suffered from bipolar disorder.

Cara, the little one, is the one who suffered the most. At the age of 8, he stopped eating because his mother had disappeared, I did not know that she was admitted to a clinic and I thought that I had abandoned it. Adolescence was no better. In boarding school she had few friends, she was an introvert and her problems followed one another: she began to question her sexuality (she now declares herself pansexual) and suffer from depression. He self-harmedHe hit his head and injured his arms and legs. “I hated myself. I just wanted to dematerialize and have someone sweep me away,” she confessed in an interview. Cara has also confessed that she believes that she has inherited “the addiction gene” from her mother, which she has tried to channel by working almost compulsively.

She was a girl with magnetic eyes and it was a family friend who discovered her potential and encouraged her to become a model. She was soon signed by an agency, Storm Model Management, who made her the new kate moss. His disheveled eyebrows caused a furor and the campaigns rained down on him. In these years it is estimated that has earned around 24 million pounds (about 27 million euros). Their acting career (he has participated in 12 films), was also on the rise. Now everything hangs in the balance, although she is not alone. Her sisters, especially Poppy, have turned to her so she doesn’t end up like Amy Winehouse.