Cara Delevingne’s environment: “We are all extremely worried”

Cara Delevingne (30) doesn’t seem to be going through his personal best moment. There are several photographs and videos that circulate through the network in which it appears in a unusual attitude and something strange. A behavior that has caused a great debate about whether or not he is well in the field of mental health. In addition, he has stopped going to events and has stopped parked some of their commitments professionals not to mention the careless appearance with which he has been seen in recent weeks and visibly thinner.

One of the details that did not go unnoticed was his conspicuous absence at the gala of the Emmy awards, since he had to go along with his companions from the series Only murders in the building. The concern increased when did not go to the presentation of his own collection at New York Fashion Week. Also, it was caught walking barefoot looking haggard while talking on the phone. Moment that corresponds to when it had to be invited to leave a Jay-Z’s private plane, within which three quarters of an hour had passed before the aircraft took off from the Los Angeles airport. US media noted that Cara was under the influence of drugs at that moment.

Now, the environment of the interpreter has ruled on this framework and the health of Cara Delevingne, since the concern increases more and more as the days go by. “We are all extremely concerned. The situation has been going on for a few weeks and Cara’s family is involved,” said a source close to the newspaper TheSun.

The same person who has given these statements has stated that Delevingne live daily with a lot of pressure, both physically and emotionally and that it is taking its toll on him now. “There is talk of organizing some kind of intervention and making sure that Cara gets the help she needs,” has indicated. In this way, she has made it known that the model’s family will already be considering the possibility of put her in a rehab center to treat your mental health, as well as to initiate treatment for substance abuse. Her friend, actress Margot Robbie, was seen leaving her home visibly shaken and crying after spending some time with the model.