Cara Delevingne’s friends concerned about her erratic behavior

The model Cara Delevingne starred last week in some worrying images that have aroused the concern of her closest environment about her state of health.

It was last week when the 30-year-old model was recorded at the Los Angeles airport talking on the phone while making a fuss.

Looking disheveled and barefoot, Delevingne didn’t make it to catch Jay Z’s private plane she intended to travel on. According to TMZ, 45 minutes after boarding, the model got off and they never got off the ground.

Faced with this worrying situation and the gravity of the images, that have been massively spread through social networks, the model’s friends have shown their concern about her erratic behavior.

His intention, as reported by TMZ, is for the young woman to go to a rehabilitation center for therapy.

Actress Margot Robbie, one of Delevingne’s closest friends, came last week to visit the model at her New York apartment after the commotion caused by Cara’s erratic behavior. With tears in his eyes and a rueful expression, Robbie She left the place visibly affected.

According to TMZ, Delevingne’s closest environment expects the model to enter a rehabilitation center to start treatment for substance abuse as soon as possible.

This summer, Cara Delevingne spent a few days on vacation between Ibiza and Formenteraislands that she visited accompanied precisely by her friend Margott Robbie and the actor Rami Malek.