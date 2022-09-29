Cara Delevingne’s friends, including Margot Robbie, seriously concerned about her health

British former model and actress Cara Delevingne seems to be going through a very delicate moment. As reported by TMZ, the friends of the actress from ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Only murders in the building’ would be hoping that she would start a rehabilitation process to overcome an alleged drug addiction that is causing serious mental health problems.

At this time, the representatives have not confirmed anything, although it is true that Delevingne previously confirmed to have used drugs in the past. In addition, he came to confess that during his adolescence he needed antipsychotic medications since he came to self-harm and even think about suicide.

Recently, the star of ‘Paper Towns’ has been seen visibly injured and neglected at the Van Nuys airport, Calif. In addition, she also did not attend an event at the last New York Fashion Week when she was scheduled to attend. She was expected to be present at CaraLovesKarlthe new launch of his fashion collection created in honor of Karl Lagerfeld, the emblematic designer who died in 2019. And in March, Page Six reported that he had been seen performing under the influence of alcohol during a concert in the same city of New York.

Margot Robbie crying as she leaves her house

The most shocking have been the images published by Daily Mail US on September 14. In them, we can see Margot Robbie visibly affected and crying when leaving the house of her co-star in ‘Suicide Squad’.

Margot Robbie looks VERY distressed hours after leaving friend Cara Delevingne’s house https://t.co/jAUWcKHez5 pic.twitter.com/JRAWwaQYcd ? Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 14, 2022

The protagonist of ‘Barbie’ leaves the home with a contorted face and wiping her tears with a jacket. According to the information mentioned above, Robbie would be one of those people close to Delevingne who would be looking forward to the 30-year-old former model beginning the rehabilitation period.

Finally, according to The Sun, a close friend of hers assured last week that they are all “very worried”. In addition, to confirm the news that in Delevingne’s inner circle would be moving around and doing everything they can to make sure she gets the help she needs.