Cara Delevingne’s harsh childhood, marked by her mother’s drama

Although it is not a written rule, there are many cases of great celebrities who succeed in Hollywood and who bring a very heavy backpack with them. These are people -because that’s what they are after all, behind stardom- who managed to get ahead and gain popularity beyond the fact that their beginnings had to overcome great difficulties, not only in their careers but in their lives. And when this happens, the path traveled seems to have another value.

What also usually happens is that, already with the notoriety acquired, the vast majority publicly open that door to bring to light their darkest secrets, or the most traumatic. Who long ago broke the silence was Cara Delevingne, one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. One of those professionals that every director wants in her cast because of what she generates, but also because of her ability to put herself in the shoes of different characters as required by the script. If there is someone who is not typecast in a role, that is undoubtedly this artist born on August 12, 1992 in London.

Her debut occurred in 2012 when, at just 20 years old, she was called for the film Anna Karenina, a drama that served her so that all the British ended up talking about her, about a new figure that was emerging. Two years later the cinema surrendered at her feet when she was part of the cast psychological thriller The Face of an Angel. Before Delevingne had dazzled on the catwalks as one of the firm’s favorite models El Secreto de Victoriauntil he decided to run from the world of fashion to devote himself fully to the seventh art.

In 2015 he arrived in the Hollywood mecca. It was in Paper cities, a children’s film with which he was able to win over a different style of public, which would quickly adopt it. Cara became a reference for children and adolescents, and starting from that base she began to climb at a great speed. This she confirmed when she starred in Peter Pan that same year. In 2016 she gained great notoriety with suicide squadfilm emerged from the comic con harley quinn, joker and different characters from the world of villains. More here in time, in 2020 she starred in A whole life in a year, a drama of great impact that can still be seen on the different streaming platforms. And in this 2022 she is one of the figures of the second season of Only Murders in the Building.

his difficult childhood

But behind this present there is a first stage of his life in which he was on the brink of the abyss all the time. In her house she lived through situations that have marked her to this day because of her illness. Pandora, her mother, who, being addicted to heroin, took away part of Cara’s childhood and adolescence. The actress would end up revealing that she sought to grow up in the media to get away from London and find some peace.

“My childhood was pretty sad. My mother battled her heroin addiction for years and now she is writing her memoir. As a child I suffered a lot because I couldn’t spend too much time with her and when I was 15 years old I suffered from a great depression, ”said the artist in an interview with the magazine Okay!

All this caused endless repercussions on Cara, which were reflected in other areas, such as school, for example. When her classmates found out what was happening in her house, her mistreatment became recurrent. She was systematically bullied, to the point of not wanting to go anymore. They were difficult years. “School was a nightmare for me and life seemed horrible. It was then that I discovered that acting was the only thing that made me feel alive, ”she remarked.

Her mom fell into addiction before the birth of Cara and her sisters, Poppy Y Chloé. She always lived in constant treatments, but when she seemed to be clean, she relapsed once again. Also, in one of her many repercussions, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Cara remarked that everything that happened in her home generated a certain confusion in her. Without forgetting that the beginning of everything was when she was just a girl, there came a time when confusion took over her: “I feel that my life was very stressful because there was a lot of chaos, I was not sure if people were good or not”.

What she suffered at the Bedales School brought her emotional problems that pushed her to leave school before finishing it. She felt that the teachers of the establishment were not accompanying her and this made her take a step to the side of her. “I retired and I really just wanted to be able to prove that I wasn’t the slacker that they thought I was. When you have mental health issues, you can’t see anything, it blinds you,” she recalled in another note, this time to Harper’s Bazaar.

Although Delevingne spoke of those years, he prefers not to dwell too much. It is a door that she keeps ajar, rather than make it wide open. “My only limit is in what I tell about my private life. I keep thinking it’s easier to be myself so I can say that this is who I am,” she explained. And the reference also has to do with her sexuality.

Although today he declares himself pansexual, at first it was difficult for him to assimilate it. At 17, when he dropped everything to start his modeling career, he too had to deal with anxiety and depression. He said that at that time he was still not clear about his sexual orientation. This led her to different searches until she understood that her attraction is for people, regardless of gender.

“I know a lot of people who care a lot about what they say or do, and who try to say only what the public wants to hear. I can’t live that way. I still think that it is easier for me to be myself to be able to say that this is how I am, ”said Cara Delevingne, ending the affair. Today she walks the path that she chose that way, without caring what they say. Enjoying her mother, that she was able to recover, and writing her own story, without abandoning her convictions.

