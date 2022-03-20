Cara Delevingne’s Hugh Hefner-Inspired ‘Adult Playhouse’ Comes With a Secret Vaginal Tunnel

Cara Delevingne is probably best known for her entertainment career, stylish looks, and much-discussed love life. But she also has a very sweet house. After dating Ashley Benson and appearing in those photos of the two of them bringing a sex bench to Delevingne’s place, the supermodel has moved on. And fans can’t get enough of her Playboy mansion-inspired home.

Cara Delevingne gave a tour of her house

Cara Delevingne outside Dior during Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 on January 24, 2022 in Paris, France. | Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

In June 2021, Architectural Digest featured Delevingne and her stunning home. The article, “Step inside supermodel Cara Delevingne’s giddy, glamorous Los Angeles platform,” gave readers an inside look at the London native’s residence.

Like her work, Delevingne explained that she wanted her house to “reflect a lot of different themes and moods.” And she does just that. the suicide squad The actor asked Nicolò Bini to incorporate a nature theme into the designs. Bini, the architect responsible for bringing the visions to life, did not hold back. There are subtle nods to nature throughout the property, from the houseplants to the accent rugs.

Another concept Delevingne requested when designing her space? Fun and games, such as a ball pit, trampolines, and a dress-up room. The star’s poker room sports an all-red look and even features a Ferris wheel from the Santa Monica Pier. However, there is an even more amazing feature.

One feature stands out: ‘the tunnel of the vagina’

Nothing to see here, just Cara Delevingne’s vagina tunnel in her house that leads to another room with an exit that looks like a washing machine door. pic.twitter.com/V1WxgBCsCk — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) July 5, 2021

Delevingne’s candid, authentic and honest nature is one of the many reasons people love the star. The model is often praised for the portrayal of her in the LGBTQ community as a pansexual person in the public eye. Given her penchant for making a statement, it probably shouldn’t be too surprising to learn that Delevingne built a secret vaginal tunnel in her house.

The entrance is hidden behind a glass panel and is designed to resemble a vulva. The pink feathers used as pubic hair and the ball-shaped light in place of the clitoris were nice touches. As Delevingne explained, the lips lead to a nearby bunk room lined in pink. Naturally, to get out of the secret tunnel, you have to exit through a door that appears to be a washing machine. Although it may seem strange to some, it feels incredibly appropriate for Delevingne.

People revealed that Hugh Hefner was a major inspiration behind Delevingne’s designs. the carnival row star admitted that LA pad feels like its own Playboy mansion, and it can be easy to see why.

Other notable features of the Delevingne house

Of course, the secret vagina tunnel is a popular feature of Cara Delevingne’s house, but it’s definitely not the only one. the Only murders in the building The actress has received a lot of positive attention for her unique and impressive art collection. A Chanel surfboard and Gucci wallpaper are just a few other looks that make her guests go wild. In fact, the A-lister even dedicated one of her bathrooms to David Bowie as a memorial. TheRichest, one of many sources who have since covered the star’s impressive space, shared that the property is worth more than $7 million. However, that’s not much compared to Cara Delevingne’s net worth of $28 million.

