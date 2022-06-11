Cara Delevingne’s luxury home looks like something out of a Hollywood movie

Celebrities never cease to amaze us with their eccentricities. In this case, the actress and top model Cara Delevingne left everyone speechless when she opened the doors of her spectacular mansion in Los Angeles, California. The famous model decided to present her mansion inspired by the character of the ‘Mad Hatter’ from the movie ‘Alice in Wonderland’ in a video from ‘Architectural Digest’ in which you can see a decoration far removed from the classics neutral colors and marble finishes, since it has an incredible ball pool and a pink tunnel with a rather peculiar shape.

Cara welcomed the cameramen, presenting her mansion as an “adult playhouse,” revealing that her home features a “sexy pink palace” that has a swing and a pole for some risqué dancing. Additionally, one of the most extravagant parts of his mansion is a secret passageway designed to emulate the “private parts” of a woman. This architectural work was designed by Nicolò Bini, from ‘Line Architecture’, whom Cara calls his current version of the ‘Mad Hatter’.

Behind a mirrored door in the living room, the striking passageway that we mentioned earlier is hidden. Inside the door we can find a pink cushion and curtains of the same color on each side. Between the curtains there are some feathers of a more intense pink color, as well as a hanging white ball to simulate that it represents a part of the anatomy of the female private parts. Cara admitted that this tunnel inspires her. “I come here to think, I come here to create”.

One of the most hilarious moments in the video is when Cara appears out of a washing machine door, stating that she has “been reborn and has been cleaned”, while showing a room with a bunk bed made of bamboo covered with a luxurious Christian signature blanket. Dior. Explaining why her home is so strikingly decorated, the model said: “My job requires me to wear a lot of different hats and costumes. I love getting into these characters, so I wanted my house to reflect a lot of themes and states of mind. different mood”.

In addition, the mansion has endless details that make it truly unique such as Gucci wallpaper and a work of art by James Turrel, of which he said: “I usually stop in front of her and look at her. But don’t stay too long because you might start to hallucinate.” She also has a Chanel surfboard, a transparent Wurlitzer piano, and a signed David Bowie guitar. On the upper level there is an abundance of hat racks and her bedroom with a large walk-in closet.

In the game room there is a dress-up closet, a pool table, a poker table, a giant ball pool and a Playboy pinball machine.. The model assures that “there is a proper dining room and living room and a large kitchen. But it is also a kind of journey. The deeper you go into it, the more treasures you discover.”