Cara Delevingne’s makeup for blue and green eyes

Despite the fact that we are facing a season strongly dominated by the classic black eyelinerwe are glad to know that the most flattering eye shadows are also present in the most popular makeup looks. And it is that despite the fact that a beautiful outline is capable of refining our gaze in the most magical way, the shadows they have another superpower that we also want to benefit from. And this is how, depending on the color range chosen, they achieve enhance, illuminate and even make even the smallest eyes look big.

As we told you, you don’t have to be an eyeshadow ‘pro’ to hit the nail on the head. You need hit the chromatic range Depending, of course, on the aesthetic goal you have in mind. For example: if you have blue eyes and you want to give them prominence, nothing like a black smoky (smoky, by the way, can not be more trendy). If you have brown eyes and would love to achieve a more romantic and soft look, then pink shades are what you are looking for. If you have them very black and deep, try the blue tones and you will be amazed.

But and if you have green, blue or teal eyes and what you want is to illuminate and enhance them? then you need Cara Delevingne’s latest makeup look.

Makeup look for light eyes: Cara Delevingne’s brick tones

The model, who has made the most anticipated appearance in Cannes after some worrying photos of her circulated on the internet, is once again setting the trend. And she does it, as she could not be otherwise coming from Hung Vanngo (who is the make-up artist of the superstars) through the most trendy makeup look of the moment. trend, especially for light-eyed girls like her.

As you can see, the model makes her blue eyes shine with the most beautiful color range, more autumnal and that best suits this type of look: the tile tones. Oranges, very warm browns, a touch of ‘nude’, golden glitter… Those are the key and that’s what you have to look for if you have eyes similar to Cara’s. In addition, she wears these shadows in a smoky key, although they would also be ideal in a ‘color-block’ format or in the ‘frosty’ style that is most popular.

This is not pure chance, but is clearly explained in color theory. And it is that green is opposite orange on the color wheel. Which does nothing but convert both colors to 100% compatible. In fact, they are known as complementary colors and therefore it is exactly the union you are looking for.

Here are some of our favorite orange eyeshadow.

