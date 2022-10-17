Cara Delevingne’s physical appearance and behavior set off all alarms

Cara Delevingne has her family and friends very worried for the drift that his life is taking. Lately, the news that she generates is not exactly positive nor is it related to her profession as a model or as an actress, but with his careless physical appearance and his strange behaviors.

The 30-year-old British supermodel has been neglecting her professional commitments for some time. He didn’t go to the Emmy awards gala, something that was already surprising since he had to go with his companions from the series Only murders in the building. But more unforgivable was that did not appear at the presentation of his own collection at New York Fashion Week.

The question is that days ago pictures of Delevingne looking emaciated went viral, walking barefoot erratically while talking on the phone and very very thin. The British had just been invited to leave a private plane belonging to Jay-Z (the reason has not been disclosed) in which she had spent three quarters of an hour and which was to take off from the Los Angeles airport, and in those images at the aerodrome she did not seem find yourself at your best perhaps affected by drug use.

And precisely the day he should be presenting his collection Cara Loves Karl in New York some images of her friend and also an actress were captured Margot Robbie leaving Delevingne’s house in tears after visiting her, a few tears that set off all the alarms.

His entourage has long since admitted suffers from mental problems and substance addictions, but apparently the actress has not just taken the step of starting treatment or seeking help from specialists and her closest friends believe that the situation cannot be prolonged any longer seeing everything that is happening.

And it is that every time new images of Delevingne come out they raise concern. Days before the incident at the airport, the model and actress was photographed inside her car, very emaciated and with an aspect of absolute neglect smoking some liquid in a pipe and changing clothes inside the vehicle in a parking lot.