Cara Delevingne’s ‘Queer’ Character in ‘Only Murders’ Reminds Her of Herself

Cara Delevingne admits she sees a lot of similarities between her and the “queer, English” character she plays on Season 2 of Only murders in the building.

While Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return for the second installment of the popular Hulu show, new cast members like Delevingne and Amy Schumer are also joining. The season begins with two episodes that drop on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Prior to the Season 2 debut, Delevingne appeared at a special screening of the show in London to discuss her arrival on the show.

“I was wondering how they got the part,” Delevingne said at the event, which was attended by news week“But then they described the role to me and said, ‘She’s English, queer, and an aspiring artist’… I said, ‘That sounds like me.'”

The 29-year-old actress joins the cast as Alice, an art gallery owner who becomes Mabel’s (Gomez) new love interest.

“I became very attached to the character,” he continued. “I usually never play a role in English, and I don’t usually play a queer role either, so I thought, ‘so what job do I have to do?’ So I decided to change my hair and be more involved in the clothes. It feels like I have to work harder to get something done.”

In the past, Delevingne has openly identified as bisexual and pansexual, and has been in relationships with a number of high-profile women. She dated actress Ashley Benson for two years and was recently accused of having an affair with Amber Heard. Recently leaked photos that have since gone viral allegedly show Delevingne and Heard kissing in an elevator.

Delevingne is an old friend of Gomez’s, and it was even revealed in January 2022 that they have matching watercolor tattoos. She also excitedly talked about her experiences with the other two main cast members.

“Steve and Marty, they’re so good at what they do, but there were honestly a lot of times where I thought, ‘why aren’t they shooting this off set because they’re so ridiculous and funny?'”

“I think they just found their creative soulmates, because they’re just so adorable, I can’t even handle it,” Delevingne raved.

“The first time I was on set, I was in Selena’s dressing room and Marty came in and said, ‘Okay, I want to see what you look like, I want to meet you,’ and I was pretty scared.”

She continued, “We started talking about condiments and the royal family and my views on things, it was really fun. They were so different and magical, I really didn’t want it to end.”

There is a new mystery to solve in season 2 of Only murders in the building as the season 1 finale ended with the death of Bunny Folger. Delevingne kept his lips tight on the killer and assured everyone that he doesn’t know who did it.

Season 2 of Only murders in the building begins Tuesday, June 28 on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ in the UK. New episodes will then be released weekly, with the season finale expected to air on August 23, 2022.