Entertainment

Cara Delevingne’s sports outfit to look splendid in the gym

Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Cara Delevingne is the one who confirms that the trend of wearing a sports set in every possible way: sensual, comfortable and fashionable. This is how she already did it when she implemented the stockings over the pants and many celebrities dared to imitate her in 2017. Now, the model comes with this trend and a perfect sporty look to go to the gym.

Cara Delevingne teaches how to go splendidly to the gym

And yes, primarily the phrase “everything comes back” could be said. Without a doubt, it is one of the most accurate in the world of fashion. And it is that, undeniably, trends go, come back and come back again, but reinvented.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Ana de Armas: “For Norma, Marilyn was armor and, at the same time, a prison” | Marilyn-Monroe | Cinema and series

10 mins ago

Mercato Mercato – PSG: The showdown has already begun for the future of Lionel Messi

11 mins ago

Ben Affleck shines in front of and behind the cameras in this great heist thriller worthy successor to ‘Heat’, and it has just arrived on Amazon Prime Video

21 mins ago

Who does Cristiano Ronaldo follow on Instagram? – Football break

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button