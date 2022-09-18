Cara Delevingne’s sports outfit to look splendid in the gym

Cara Delevingne is the one who confirms that the trend of wearing a sports set in every possible way: sensual, comfortable and fashionable. This is how she already did it when she implemented the stockings over the pants and many celebrities dared to imitate her in 2017. Now, the model comes with this trend and a perfect sporty look to go to the gym.

Cara Delevingne teaches how to go splendidly to the gym

And yes, primarily the phrase “everything comes back” could be said. Without a doubt, it is one of the most accurate in the world of fashion. And it is that, undeniably, trends go, come back and come back again, but reinvented.

In this case, Cara Delevingne has shown us that one of the coolest trends has returned and has done so with a Puma clothing look. He is a sports set that seems inspired by the one that Cristina Pedroche already wore.

The point is that sports outfits seem to be one of the comfy options for day to day and more and more fashionistas are joining. This was recently demonstrated by Carla Hinojosa wearing leggings from the gym with a blazer, and now Cara with her outfit only for the most daring.

Zen and sensual: The sports set Cougar

The model Cara Delevingne, for some years now, has been the image and protagonist of the Puma and Balmain brand. In the presentation of this new “Exhale” collection, Cara opted for a look made up of these exclusive designs made by Olivier Rousteing.

The also actress is seen with a dark sports top that is neither gray nor blue, but iridescent. Without details, she wore it with her matching leggings. Her face looks serious, with her hair tied back and in a position as if she is just relaxing.

Cara Delevingne and his sports set Cougar to look splendid in the gym – Source: @pumawomenycaradelevingne

Another “yoga” option from the same collection

This Puma campaign has been going strong for all those women who want to look splendid in the gym, but, above all, being good with themselves: “Inhale. Exhale. My new Yoga Exhale collection, available now. @pumawomen #PUMAFam” he wrote Cara Delevingne on his Instagram.

Cara Delevingne for Puma “Yoga” sports campaign – Source: Instagram @pumawomenycaradelevingne

This time, the sports set It is grey, with a top with thin straps and matching leggings with a dark gray line on the sides, as a very delicate detail. With relaxation poses and doing yoga, the model shows how comfortable she feels with these clothes and she inspires you to wear it wherever you want.

Where do you dare to wear these sports outfits?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.