Cara Delevingne’s strange behavior once again has fans worried

Cara Delevingne appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on July 28. Delevingne looked chic in a cream jacket, crop top, and matching skirt. She drew more attention to her legs by wearing a pair of white heels. Radar Online reports that she had bruises on her legs and her behavior seemed strange.

In the video clip, Delevingne continually rubs her hands together, clenches her fists and fidgets throughout the interview. She told the hosts that she planned to treat herself to a new tattoo for her 30th birthday, revealing that her new ink would be an ode to Alanis Morissette. The model said: “I saw her again recently in London and asked her to write ‘ironic’ in her handwriting, so I’ll get it tattooed.” However, it was her gestures that disturbed some viewers.

Some of Delevingne’s fans have taken to social media and are trying to find out if something is going on with her. A fan took to Twitter and wrote, “anyone discreet worried about Cara Delevingne?” Other I ask“Does anyone know if Cara Delevingne is okay? [sic].» However, Delevingne may have already shed some light on his behavior. In his interview with Jimmy Fallon, via the Independent, he said, “People find me a little weird, but that’s who I am. No shame.”