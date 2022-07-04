Carabobeña Génesis Rodríguez got a pair of gold for Venezuela – Yvke Mundial

The Pan American champion Génesis Rodríguez won a pair of gold medals this Saturday for Venezuela in the Women’s 55kg Weightlifting Division, after achieving the mark of 87 kg in Snatch and 108 kg in Clean and Jerk.

The woman from Carabobo showed some discomfort in her second attempt to reach the mark that gave her the medal in the Clean and Jerk, but it was not an impediment to overcoming the Ecuadorian Jenifer Hernández and the Peruvian Sholey Mego to obtain the gold.

Earlier, Reiner Arango from Carabob won the bronze medal in the men’s 67kg division, lifting 127kg in the Snatch behind Colombian Francisco Mosquera, who won gold, while Luis Bardalez took silver.

During the clean and jerk, Arango was placed fourth with a mark of 161kg, thus achieving a national record.

First medals for Venezuelan Weightlifting

The young athlete Katherin Echandía gave Venezuela the first medal in Weightlifting, after winning two golds on Friday afternoon in the 49kg division, followed by Cándida Vásquez from the Dominican Republic and Analí Saldarriaga from Peru, in Snatch and Clean, respectively.

While Kerlys Montilla, only 17 years old, won the bronze medal in the Snatch and Clean and Jerk of the 45kg division, behind Andrea Berrío from Colombia and Rosielys Quintana from Venezuela.

productive athletics

In other disciplines, the Venezuelan World Champion, Joselyn Brea, rose in the 1,500 meters of her first Bolivarian Games, stopping the clock in 4:16.64, while her sister Edymar Brea won the silver medal in the 10,000 meters with a time of 34:49.59.