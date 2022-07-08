Caracas to the rhythm of concerts and zarzuela plus El Rey NO se Muere

This week Caracas will dance to the rhythm of the concerts by Jorge Luis Chacín and Luis Fernando Borjas, Gualberto Ibarreto and Héctor Medina, the tribute to Ademato Romero, the return of “El Puma” José Luis Rodríguez and in addition to the zarzuela Los hawks.

The second season of the play is also coming The King does not die and the last performances of the Sergio Blanco Cycle in Trasnocho Cultural.

The singers Jorge Luis Chacín and Luis Fernando Borjas, winners of two Latin Grammys, return to Venezuela today, July 8 at 8 pm in the Ríos Reyna room, of the Teresa Carreño Theater, after an intense and successful tour of Europe and Latin America. Prices: from $71 to $165.

Today at 7 pm the second season of The king does not die which can be seen at the Teatro Trasnocho. This remake of the original work by French director Eugene Ionesco, directed by Marisol Martinez, returns to the scene after its successful first season. In this Rajatabla production, full of black humor and criticism of power, Antonio Delli, Carolina Leandro, Grecia Augusta Rodríguez, Sandra Moncada, Armando Andrés González and Andrés Infante perform. The functions are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm and on Sundays at 6:30 pm Tickets: from 61.80 bolívares.

Gualberto Ibarreto and Héctor Medina will be at the BOD Cultural Center on July 9 at 5 pm with their concert Two voices one feeling. The special guests will be the communicators Vladimir Villegas and Eduardo Rodríguez Giolitti, in addition to the Suena4 group, Alfredo Naranjo, Betsayda Machado, Sofía Castillo, the cuatrista Javier Marín, the mandolinist Enrique Márquez, the bassist Edwin Arellano, the percussionist Rolando Canonico and the maraquero. Carlos perez. Entry value: from $40.91.

On July 10 there will be a tribute to the teacher Aldemaro Romero at the BOD Cultural Center at 11:30 am In the show That’s how you are! Evlin Pérez, Rafael Romero, Huáscar Barradas, Cheo Hurtado, Floria Márquez, Pedro López, Miguel Antonio de Vincenzo on drums, Carlos Rodríguez Falcón on bass and Elizabeth Rossi, Aldemaro Romero’s widow, will participate. Price: from $22.73.

The zarzuela will reappear in Caracas with the popular piece The Hawks at the Concha Acústica de Colinas de Bello Monte on Saturday, July 9 at 7 pm This show has the stage direction of Miguel Issa and the participation of the Teresa Carreño Opera Choir, the Schola Cantorum of Venezuela and the Gran Mariscal Symphony Orchestra of Ayacucho, directed by Elisa Vegas. There are 140 artists on stage, among them: Betzabeth Talavera, Ninoska Camacaro, Gaspar Colón, Raúl Gavilá, Adolfo Nitoli and Alehandro Miguez. This production has the collaboration of the Embassy of Spain.

After almost a decade without stepping on a stage in the Venezuelan capital, “El Puma” José Luis Rodríguez will have a concert on July 14 at 7 pm in the Ríos Reyna Hall of the Teresa Carreño Theater. The return of the idol promises to recall the most famous songs of this man from Caracas, one of the most recognized singers outside the country. Tickets range from $77 to $187.

The Social Action Center for Music will host the First Festival of the Piano School, with his Cycle of 32 Beethoven piano sonatas. The presentations of the children’s level students will be on Saturday, July 9 at 9 am and on Sunday, July 10 at 9 am and 2 pm in the Amphitheater Room 2. Free admission.

From July 8 you can enjoy in La Sala La Viga, in the Chacao Cultural Center, Oxygen: An overshadowed drama. This is a theatrical piece by Manuel Barreto “in which you will be able to see how the oil fever disappeared, and the Oxygen, the most precious thing to live and that now does not exist”. Performances: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 5 pm Tickets: $7.

The popular video game franchise, resident Evil, returns with a new series that can be seen on Netflix from July 14. The fiction centers on Jade Wesker, a survivor of a global epidemic that devastates the world.

“Alba wakes up on a beach with signs of having been raped, but without remembering anything from the night before. She then discovers that her aggressors are friends of her boyfriend ”, is the synopsis that Netflix offers of Sunrisethe most recent Spanish production that arrives on the platform with its first season on Friday, July 15.

Persuasion is a romantic drama based on the homonymous novel, written by Jane Austen, which will be available on Netflix from July 15. The film is about a young woman who, after letting go of the love of her life, is reunited with him eight years later.

still on billboard

The Acting Group is in the Cultural Trasnocho with the story of some nice harlequins, Plin Plan Plum: Out of control!. The direction is in charge of Pedro Arias and the performance of Alejandra Lungavite, Eva Rosel, Ángel Sanz and Belto Veramendi. Hours: Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm Prices: children $5 and adults $10.

The Sergio Blanco Cycle continues in the Trasnocho Cultural. will be presented Narcissus’s Wrath Fridays, Thebes Land Saturdays, The Düsseldorf Roar Sundays. Hours: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm Tickets: 12 dollars. In addition, you can also see When you walk over my grave on Fridays ($10), Saturdays and Sundays ($12) at 6:30 pm

The Skena group presents La Ternura, a romantic comedy by Alfredo Sanzol that has been successful for five years in Madrid. This story comes to Caracas from the hand of actor and director Basilio Álvarez and a cast made up of Marcos Moreno, Carmen Terife, Daniel Rodríguez, Ani Lozada, Guido Villamizar and Ivanna Cordido, who will play three women and three men who, for similar reasons, but opposite at the same time, they coincide in a “desert” island. Shows: Fridays and Saturdays at 4:30 pm, and Sundays at 4 pm Tickets: Fridays $12, and Saturdays and Sundays $15.

Marvel’s popular superhero Thor returns to the big screen with Thor: Love and Thunder. This new adventure of the god of thunder presents not only the character played by Chris Hemsworth, but also a female version of him who will be played by Natalie Portman.

The documentary the year of the persistence, by Venezuelan Sergio Monsalve, is screened in Cinex theaters. The feature film offers a look at the difficulties that Venezuelan cinema faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Cinex theaters you can see the first Venezuelan science fiction film, The cage. The film is the directorial debut of filmmaker José Salaverría and features Karina Velázquez and Juvel Vielma as protagonists. The story centers on Eva and Fausto, a couple left alone on earth after an apocalyptic event.

Minions: A Villain is Born is the sequel to the fun animated film from 2015, where these peculiar yellow beings will make the whole family laugh with their adventures.

Lightyear tells the story of Buzz, one of the main characters of the successful animated saga, toy story. Only this time it is not about the toy that everyone knows, but about the character in which it was inspired. The film can be seen at Cinex and Cines Unidos.

Discover the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchel, an experienced test plane pilot, in Top Gun: Maverick. The film is a sequel to Top Gun: The Passion and Glory, from 1986, and stars Tom Cruise.

Popular Marvel superhero Doctor Strange returns to the big screen with his second feature film, Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness. Find out what will happen in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets is the third part of the series of films set in the Harry Potter universe. Once again we will experience the efforts of Newt Scamander, Albus Dumbledore and company to stop the evil Gellert Grindelwald and his ambition to subdue the non-magical population.

Sonic 2 is the sequel to the 2020 feature film, where Sega’s mascot can be seen once again facing the evil Robotnik, this time accompanied by Knuckles, the echidna. The film is in Cines Unidos and Cinex.