‘Caramelo’, a famous El Tri fan, will attend the draw for Qatar 2022

Already with the guaranteed ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Mexican National Team will meet this coming Friday, the rivals it will face in the World Cup that will take place at the end of the year; since the FIFA Draw for the World Cup will take place.

This event is attended by many personalities from the world of soccer, active players, technical directors, former world figures, managers and leaders; and very few places are dedicated to amateurs.

According to TUDN, the Qatar 2022 Committee has invited the Mexican, Héctor Chávez, better known as ‘Caramelo’, who is a recognized and faithful fan of the Mexican National Team, to attend the Draw; this as a reward for the passion shown in all the stadiums in the world where El Tri plays, be they friendly matches or official competitions.

The media itself reports that the Committee’s invitation includes the plane ticket, lodging, meals, admission to the event and even some tours in the city of Doha, Qatar; place where the draw that will define the group stage of the World Cup will take place.

Surely ‘Caramelo’ will be in the stadiums of Qatar where the Mexican National Team plays in the World Cup, where the team led by Gerardo Martino will seek to make history and go to the famous fifth game.