Caravan, Tom Hanks’ Airstream sold for 200,000 euros in Monterey

Filled with autographs and memorabilia, the giant trailer used on the set by the American actor was put up for auction in Monterey. Other Hollywood actor cars also sold

It is a bulky whim of wealthy film buffs Tom Hanks’ 10-foot mega Airstream trailer auctioned by Bonhams in Monterey, and sold for $ 235,000 (€ 200,000). The other Oscar-winning cars, all autographed, were also sold at higher prices than expected: a 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser and a 2011 Ford F450 Super Duty Lariat used to tow the Airstream, changed hands respectively for $ 123,200 (104,000 euros), and $ 84,000 (€ 71,000), and Hanks’ personal 2015 Tesla Model S P85D, painted in British Racing Green, sold for $ 67,200 (€ 57,000).

TOM HANKS’S AIRSTREAM – Even Hollywood stars need to tidy up every now and then and eliminate the superfluous. That’s why Tom Hanks decided in this very particular year for the world of cinema to clear the garage of some of its most expensive vehicles. Starting with the Airstream mega travel trailer from 1992, purchased in 1993 and ever since his faithful companion in cinematic adventures. The highlight of its small collection of special vehicles, Wally Byam’s polished aluminum Airstream, famous for its ability to offer the flexibility and comforts of home to generations of travelers, was sold by Bonhams in Monterey for 200,000 euros. . The Airstream has accompanied Hanks on eighteen movie sets over the decades, including Sleepless in Seattle and Forrest Gump.

HANKS CUSTOMIZED TRAILER – After years of life on the sets using more or less large caravans, and more or less at the height of a star, Tom Hanks has decided to buy and customize his traveling "home", opting for a Model 34 Limited Excella. "I had spent too much time in ordinary caravans with ugly decorations and horribly uncomfortable furniture – says the actor – so I decided to buy a brand new Airstream with interiors made the way I wanted them, without missing anything". This meant starting with an Airstream that had nothing but the kitchen and bathroom pre-installed, to which a sofa, desk, bed and table with chairs were then added. Over the years, the two-time Oscar winner has also added personal memories, such as the many references to the travels and sets in which the 10-meter mega trailer sheltered Hanks during productions across America. Its windows are decorated, for example, with "clapperboard" reproductions that identify eighteen locations where it was used, from Sleepless in Seattle in 1993 to The Circle in 2017.

TAILORED ACCESSORIES AND FURNITURE – The many accessories and furniture that Tom Hanks and his filmmaker friends have inserted and used over the years have raised the price of the famous silver Airstream: from coffee machines, to teak chairs and table, and an autographed air conditioner. by Hanks. The Airstream 34 ‘Limited sold by Bonhams was supplied, Hanks customizations aside, with the model’s standard equipment as well as the Excella 1000 package, trailer, roller awning and a couple of additional fuel tanks.