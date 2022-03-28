Carbohydrates are the key to a healthy diet according to a nutrition expert

Although carbohydrates have had a bad name for years – considered a blight on some popular diets – nutrition experts remind us that carbohydrates are a key ingredient of a healthy diet.

Carla Duenas, RDN, CDCES, Registered Dietitian with Baptist Health South Florida Department of Community Health

“Carbohydrates represent the primary nutrient that is easily converted to glucose, or sugar, in the bloodstream,” says Carla Duenas, a registered dietitian and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES) with the Baptist Community Health Department. Health South Florida. “Carbohydrates provide the energy your muscles and brain need to function.”

Duenas says that carbohydrates also provide important vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. However, when eaten in excess — and not as part of a balanced meal — she says carbohydrates can easily trigger spikes in blood sugar levels, leading to health problems like weight gain and stamina. to insulin.

“Choosing the right carbohydrates – and consuming the appropriate portion size for your needs – is important if you are going to include them in your daily diet,” says Duenas, adding that there are “simple” and “complex” carbohydrates. “Some carbs are better than others,” she warns.

simple carbohydrates

Duenas says that simple carbohydrates are those that can be broken down quickly for energy, raising blood sugar levels more easily. These include natural foods, such as fruit and milk, and products with refined sugars, such as cookies, breads, and other desserts, as well as sugar-sweetened beverages. The natural sugars found in whole fruits are considered healthy when you eat them, as opposed to drinking their juice, because they’re loaded with fiber, antioxidants and other important nutrients, she says.

Not surprisingly, products with refined sugars are the least nutritious, she says. On average, Americans get about 13% of their daily calories from added sugars, the sweet stuff that many people add to their coffee or tops the ingredient list in many sugary drinks. “These simple carbohydrates – especially sugary sodas and other beverages – have really contributed to the obesity epidemic in the US,” says Duenas.

complex carbohydrates

Known as the “healthy carbs” because they tend to be more nutritious, complex carbs take longer to convert to glucose, either because of their molecular structure or because they are high in fiber, which Duenas says helps slow digestion rates of carbohydrates and increased blood sugars.

“Most of us probably know what healthy carbohydrates are,” says Duenas. “These include plant foods that provide fiber, vitamins and minerals, and phytochemicals such as those found in whole grains, beans and starchy vegetables.”

Whole grains vs. refined grains

Whole grains are healthier than refined grains, according to Duenas, because they are in their original state, which is the seed, or kernel, of the grain. “Whole grains have more nutrients than refined grains, which consist of a seed that has had one or more of its layers removed,” explains Duenas. “Some examples of whole grains are whole wheat, corn, brown rice, oats, barley, quinoa, sorghum, spelled, and rye.”

Duenas suggests reading food labels and looking for brands that provide at least 5 percent fiber per serving. “When reading the list of ingredients, the key word to look for is “integral” or “whole” in English, he adds.

fruits and juices

Some people avoid fruits and juices because they contain sugar or because they follow a fad diet that eliminates all carbohydrates. “You have to keep in mind that the whole fruit is different,” explains Duenas. “A glass of orange juice is not the same as a whole orange because it lacks fiber.” One orange will provide a small amount of sugar paired with fiber, she says, while a glass of juice contains the sugar of five to six oranges without any of the healthy fiber. “Fruit juices, even if they are not sweetened, are not the best option to drink regularly, adds Duenas.

What is the correct amount of carbohydrates?

Factors such as physical activity, age, weight, height, and health history can determine how much carbohydrate you should eat each day. According to the US Department of Agriculture’s “My Plate” guidelines, in general, about 25% of your daily “plate” should consist of whole grains or complex carbohydrates. Half of the daily intake should consist of whole fruits and vegetables, and the remaining 25% should consist of lean protein. It’s best to choose lean or low-fat meat and poultry,” advises Duenas.

Most restaurant menus now offer whole-grain options, Duenas says, making it easier to eat healthy when dining out. “Always ask if they have a brown rice or whole wheat pasta or crust option,” she suggests. “It’s not the end of the world if they don’t have it – just make sure your meal also includes salad or vegetables and a lean protein.” Unfortunately, Duenas adds, most restaurant meals are large enough to feed two people and contain too many carbohydrates, making portion control a challenge.

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, healthy carbohydrates with good sources of dietary fiber include:

Whole grain cereal (unsweetened)

bulgur

Oatmeal

Whole wheat

Beans and legumes. (“Think black beans, kidney beans, pinto beans, chickpeas/garbanzos, navy beans, and lentils,” says Duenas.))

Fruits and vegetables, especially those with edible skins (apples, corn, beans, etc.) and those with edible seeds (blueberries, pomegranates, etc.).

Nuts and seeds. (“Try different types,” suggests Duenas. “Peanuts, walnuts, almonds, or flaxseeds are a good source of fiber and healthy fat, but pay attention to portion sizes because they pack a lot of calories in a small amount.” ).

When it comes to choosing carbohydrates, Duenas says to remember that while the quality of the carbohydrates consumed is important, so is the quantity. “Brown rice is healthier because it’s a whole grain and has fiber, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you should add more to your plate,” she says.