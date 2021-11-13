Carbohydrates, cardiovascular diseases, tumors: the diet-inflammation link

Here’s how a diet rich in refined sugars can affect health: the gastroenterologist speaks

Diet and carbohydrates: after the period in which to be demonized were the fats (or lipids), in recent years, those with weight and health problems have often ended up in the dock carbohydrates, sugars or carbohydrates what to say if you want. But as often happens, the reason lies somewhere in between. Because if it is true that some refined sugars and carbohydrates, with a high glycemic index, have been associated with certain illnesses (the diabetes above all, but not only), it is also true that carbohydrates rich in fibers, with a bass glycemic index, they are useful for our well-being intestinal microbiota, going to restore that state of eubiosis which is increasingly associated with physical and mental well-being. So what are the risks associated with excessive consumption of refined carbohydrates or sugars? “The link between hyperglycemia and inflammation it is a fairly well-known link thanks to the studies that have been done mainly on the diabetes mellitus, i.e. type 2 or dietary diabetes. What happens is that hyperglycemia, i.e. the increase in blood glucose, combined with an alteration of the insulin metabolism, leads to an increase in the number of glycated compounds, which are therefore glycated by the increase of glucose in the blood. These compounds are more difficult to metabolize and cause injuries at the level of endothelial cells of small and large vessels, depositing there, so as to be implicated in the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis. But they also cause damage to the organs, causing alterations that activate this inflammatory process that creates damage. Precisely for this reason they are also a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases“, Explains a Official Active Dr. Mariangela Allocca, gastroenterologist at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

The risks of a diet rich in refined carbohydrates and simple sugars –

The problem, therefore, is not so much the carbohydrates tout court, as much as some carbohydrates and sugars in particular. “Those responsible for the ailments and metabolic and cardiovascular diseases are above all the simple sugars contained in sweets, sugary drinks, packaged products such as snacks. If you follow a diet which involves the consumption of complex, whole-grain carbohydrates, which contain a large amount of fibers, the inflammatory process is much rarer. The presence of fibers, in fact, it is a protective factor ”, emphasizes Dr. Allocca.

We are what we eat –

Dr. Allocca, who has been dealing with for years chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD, inflammatory bowel disease), is clear: “We really are what we eat. And what we eat can predispose to the development of some illnesses. If I follow one diet with large quantities of refined carbohydrates, with a high glycemic index, simple sugars, of packaged products are at greater risk of developing a inflammatory process and diseases related to it “. But carbohydrates, as anticipated, should not be demonized: “They should be reduced compared to a quantity that has been increasing over the last few years, following greater well-being. And above all, i should be preferred unrefined, whole-grain carbohydrates. If, instead of simply eating a plate of pasta, I eat pasta, perhaps wholemeal, with legumes or vegetables, I reduce the quantity of pasta by adding foods rich in fiber, which lower the glycemic load of the meal ”, suggests the gastroenterologist. “Unfortunately, in the last few decades we have been oriented more and more towards refined carbohydrates and we got used to their palatability, actually changing our taste according to what the market was offering “.

The ‘original’ Mediterranean diet and tumors –

There healthy diet, or better still the healthy eating style, according to Dr. Allocca should therefore refer to Mediterranean diet of the origins: “A few years ago it was published on Lancet a work that compared several diets. What emerged is that it is Mediterranean food style it was the one that most reduced mortality compared to the others, intervening on the reduction of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, that is precisely those diseases that are linked to a high consumption of carbohydrates (or sugars) with a high glycemic index and low fiber“. A diet with a reduced content of refined flours also seems to have beneficial effects in the case of tumors: “There are several studies ofNational Cancer Institute, including many by Professor Franco Berrino, who highlighted the importance of diet in patients with breast cancer. Umberto Veronesi himself thought that the Power supply was useful in the prevention of primary tumor. And among the invitations from the National Cancer Institute one was emblematic: it suggested not buying anything at the supermarket if you didn’t know all the ingredients “.

Carbohydrates and inflammatory diseases –

“Also for the chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), there Crohn’s disease and the Ulcerative colitis Recent studies have underlined how a healthy lifestyle, understood as practicing regular sports activities, not smoking, having a reduced consumption of alcohol and, again, following the Mediterranean diet, can reduce the impact of these diseases both in terms of prevalence, in particular for the Crohn’s disease, and reduction of mortality. So in conclusion a diet richer than vegetables and fibers and lower in animal fats, additives and refined carbohydrates it can also be of benefit in these diseases whose etiopathogenesis is to be found in one dysreactivity of the immune system“, Remembers Dr. Allocca.