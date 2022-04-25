“Carcinogenic”. And Pfizer withdraws the blood pressure pill

The pressure pill is said to be carcinogenic. The problem would concern five lots distributed between the United States and Puerto Rico. Pfizerthe well-known company known throughout the planet for producing the Covid vaccine, withdrew the drug “Accupril“from the market. As revealed by the same company, the tablets could contain a substance that if taken regularly could be dangerous to human health or even cause cancer.

According to a research carried out, some was found inside the medicine nitrosamine. This compound in large quantities can be harmful. As reiterated, however, by the same manufacturer, if not taken in massive doses, it has no particular effect. Not surprisingly, as specified in a widespread note, it is also common “In water and food, including cured meats, grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables” .

In the same way, for preventive purposes, the giant of the American pharmaceutical industry took steps to protect itself by withdrawing from the market the lots under discussion. It would be one “voluntary decision“ and not an imposition from the competent health authorities. Despite this, in the United States and Puerto Rico, where samples considered dangerous have been disseminated, a notice has been circulated in which the doctors and pharmacists who managed the Accupril shipments are warned to contact Pfizer.

At the moment it seems there has been no incident, nor reporting. There would be no risk in taking the pill immediately. That is why the goal is to make sure that people do not use those products that are thought to be carcinogenic for a long time. For this reason, in a very short time, Pfizer launched a real one campaign of comunication. The aim is to explain that there is no reason to create particular alarmisms.

At the same time, however, we intend to urge those people in America who have hypertension problems and who use the tablets every day to contact those in charge to understand if the pill can represent a benefit or in time become a danger due to the substance. that could be contained within it. A problem, however, that does not concern Italy and Europe, where common users of the tablet can sleep peacefully.