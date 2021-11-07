Carcinogenic benzene found in some spray deodorants, the list compiled by the US laboratory

The American online pharmacy Valisure has conducted a test on various deodorant sprays, identifying high levels of a in some products known carcinogen, benzene. Following the findings, immediate action by the FDA was sought.

We have already told you about Valisure about another test that, last spring, the same online pharmacy had conducted on sun creams. Also on that occasion, traces of benzene were found in several products. Also Read: Should We Worry About Benzene Found In These Pharmacy-Sold Sunscreens (List)?

This time the analysis was about 108 antiperspirant and deodorant sprays from 30 different brands. The results showed that 59 products contained benzene, a chemical known for the serious risks to which it exposes human health.

Benzene is in fact known to cause cancer according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the World Health Organization and other regulatory agencies.

As Valisure writes:

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) defines benzene as a carcinogen and lists “inhalation, skin absorption, ingestion, skin and / or eye contact “as routes of exposure.

54% of the samples tested by Valisure contained detectable benzene e some batches contained up to nine times the concentration limit set by the FDA of 2 parts per million (ppm).

In fact, the FDA only allows this level of benzene in extreme circumstances that typically don’t apply to antiperspirant and deodorant sprays. As stated on the FDA website regarding class 1 solvents of which benzene is part:

They should not be used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, excipients and pharmaceuticals due to their unacceptable toxicity. However, if use is unavoidable to produce a drug with significant therapeutic progress, then their levels should be limited.

The analysis noted significant variability from lot to lot, even within a single brand. 24 batches of body spray products from 8 different brands contained between 2.24 – 17.7 ppm of benzene; 14 batches of 8 brands contained detectable benzene between 0.20 – 1.89 ppm; and 21 batches of 8 brands contained benzene detectable at <0.1 ppm.

Benzene was not detected in 49 spray lots from 19 different brands.

Following the results, Valisure requests the recall of the contaminated batches And calls on the FDA to better define limits for benzene contamination in pharmaceuticals and cosmetic products.

It also petitioned the FDA to clarify that there is no acceptable level of benzene in regulated health products.

It is important to note that not all body spray products contain benzene and that uncontaminated products are available and can continue to be used without the potential risk of benzene – remember Valisure.

But the benzene problem, unfortunately, isn’t just about deodorants. David Light, founder and CEO of Valisure said in this regard:

The detection of high levels of benzene in body sprays is of considerable concern as these products are often used on a daily basis, by both adults and teenagers. These findings are based on our now validated discovery of benzene in sunscreens, after-sun and hand sanitizers that have already been followed by national recalls earlier this year. With this latest development, we have identified a worrying trend towards carcinogenic contamination in consumer health products.

Deodorants that contain benzene

Valisure has created tables in which we can find out about lots and brands of deodorants or antiperspirants that contain benzene (and in what quantity).

Among those that contain levels greater than 2.00 ppm are products of Old Spire and Secret brands.

Among those that contain benzene at very low levels (<0.10) there are some lots of Calvin Klein, Dove and Ax products:

Benzene has not been detected in the following products:

Here you can see the complete analysis and all the tables related to the spray products evaluated by Valisure.

Source: Valisure

