“Card blocked”. Postepay alarm, it is happening to many

Problems for Postepay owners. Many are receiving a warning of the possibility of the card being blocked. Let’s find out what is happening

In the last few days many users Postepay are receiving reports of alleged problems with their card. It must be considered that for this type of product the owners are really very many. It is, in fact, one of the most used cards due to the simplicity of its functionality and low operating costs.

As we always remind you, however, it is important to be careful when using this type of tools. These are instruments with great potential but which hide very insidious risks. Particularly for those who are not too accustomed to this type of tools.

Returning to the alarm raised by some users. These would have been warned of the possibility that the paper can be blocked. Basically a remote possibility but not to be excluded. So let’s find out what is happening and how to behave.

Postepay alarm: card blocked

Several owners of postepay they reported having received messages or calls with which they were advised that their card would be blocked. At that point the unfortunate users entered their data paper to try to fix the problem or have granted them over the phone.

Unfortunately, the same users only after a few hours realized that they were the victims of a scam. Money had been withdrawn from their Postepay, in some cases even several thousand euros.

We recommend all users to be extremely careful. When you receive a text message or an email, you need to make sure that the sender is authentic. Furthermore, in the event of a phone call, it would be appropriate to check whether the telephone number from which the call is received is actually attributable to Italian post. If you have even the slightest doubt, we strongly recommend that you do not provide your card details.