Card to travel and application to manage finances

Revolut is a digital bank, one that you have surely heard about in recent years and that has all kinds of advantages and tools to manage our money. It allows us to manage our collections and payments from the mobile phone and can also be used to withdraw money at ATMs abroad if you are looking for a digital bank to pay on trips

You may associate it with a card to pay with when you travel, because it is one of the most famous, but it is not just that. We can carry out all kinds of procedures and it is gratuitous although there are also payment plans with more advantages.

We can do all kinds of procedures in Revolut: pay friends or send money from the application, organize invoices with the Pockets tool, convert and exchange currencies, create an account or credit card for children with Revolut Junior or even manage your subscriptions to streaming platforms with the app’s scheduled payments feature.

We can have a bank through an application from which we can control everything and that also includes a physical card with which we can withdraw money without commissions at any ATM abroad if we are going to be outside of Spain. In addition, it allows currency exchange without commissions with more than thirty different currencies from the Revolut application itself.

Using Revolut is free month to month. In other words, it does not have a monthly cost fee and the ATM fee to withdraw money in euros is 0 euros. In addition, the currency conversion rate is 0% although with a maximum of 6,000 euros converted each month. Even so, as we will see later, there are paid versions that allow us to unlock more advantages or have fewer banking limits.

plans and prices

There is a free or standard plan that is intended for those who want to use Revolut when paying abroad or if you want to “get more for your money”. But there are also three payment plans: Plus, Premium and Metal. Plans with a monthly or annual price and that allow us a series of benefits in return.

The Plus plan It is priced at 2.99 euros per month with monthly payment or 29.99 euros per year. It allows us to have a free account in the United Kingdom, a free customizable card or IBAN euro account, priority customer service, Revolut Junior accounts…

The Premium Plan for 7.99 euros per month or 82 euros per year is a plan that allows us a variety of designs card exclusives, priority customer service, Junior functionalities and Revolut Junior accounts, purchase protection, international expenses, international medical insurance, etc.

By last, the metal plan designed for those who seek to have all possible advantages and it is priced at 13.99 euros per month or 135 euros per year and promises a contactless card, earn up to 1% cash back and “enjoy everything thanks to the complete package”.