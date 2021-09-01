Cardan ready for DeFi

Finally here we are. The fork on the main testnet of Cardano that will bring on the platform smart contract and all the features of Plutus will be activated today, around 21:20 Italian time.

A historic moment for ADA Cardano, which finally brings home functionality that will allow it to to compete with platforms at the center of the revolution DeFi, like Ethereum and, at this point, also Solana. A very important novelty, the most awaited for the protocol for 2021, on which a huge hype.

September 1st will be a historic date for Cardano ADA

We can take advantage of this news, with a particularly flavor bullish, for invest on ADA Cardano with the eToro platform (here for a free and unlimited demo account), which also allows it automatic staking to obtain passive income from our investment. In addition to staking, with eToro we also have the CopyTrader, to copy the best investors or spy on how they move.

In addition we also have the CopyPortolios to invest in a single stock that represents multiple cryptocurrencies in relation. To switch to a real account is enough only 50 USD.

There are just a few hours left until the smart contracts arrive on Cardano

High impact news – the most anticipated of 2021 by ADA – which obviously does not come as a surprise. Yes, because we are facing progress that actually has had several intermediate stages, the last of which is the test on the test net of the protocol. Now, according to what was announced by IOHK through his official Twitter acccount, we are finally there also for the main test network, with the changeover that will take place around 20:20 UTC, or when in Italy it will be 21:20.

Loading... Advertisements

A passage that will equip Cardano of tools that are indispensable for a protocol that really wants to impose itself in the space of decentralized apps and also of the DeFi. An arsenal of tools that will make the protocol capable of fighting against equal arms against Ethereum, with the protocol in question facing another epochal turning point, with the next step to an algorithm PoS. The arrival of the smart contract it will make Cardano even closer to the protocol of the moment, that is Solana.

What will happen to the Cardano price?

In fact the markets, at least for the very short period, have already largely discounted this news, which does not come unexpectedly. We will have to see what the impact of the smart contract and all the features of Plutus on the request from coin ADA by those who will have to use them for their projects.

What the markets are expecting is a huge increase in request, since from tonight it will be possible to develop within the ecosystem Cardano also ADM in style Uniswap, as well as all those services that need smart contracts to work. It is also useless to apply technical analysis at this juncture, given that the dances will be the ones to lead the dances news that come, if you like, from outside the markets.

The transition should be completely painless

Plutus and Alonzo have been in testing for a long time on the protocol in beta by Cardano. This should be a guarantee of a completely painless transition, with the possibility of many being able to use immediately what is made available with the fork.

In the case of partial problems, we will still be able to sleep peacefully: the Cardano team has shown on several occasions that they can also manage complications with great professionalism. For Cardano, but for the world of cryptocurrencies in general, a new and very interesting season is opening, which could also contribute in the short term to push the price beyond $ 3. Price that would be a confirmation of the great state of form for ADA.