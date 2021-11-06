Cardan SPO: BraveHeartStakePool [BRAVE] – The Cryptonomist

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section is a stake pool dedicated to providing the Cardano community with possibility of achieving financial “FREEDOM”: BraveHeartStakePool [BRAVE].

Cardano SPO, interview with BraveHeartStakePool [BRAVE]

Hi, thanks for your time. Tell us something about yourself, where you are and what is your background?

Hi everyone, I am Brave by BraveHeart StakePool, born and raised in beautiful Scotland. We are located just outside the city of Glasgow in the west of Scotland.

I’m a professional electrician with more than 10 years of experience. I am currently employed as an electrical design engineer in the construction industry for over 5 years.

I am also undertaking an honors degree in electrical systems from Glasgow Caledonian University.

I am an extremely motivated and passionate person who believes in FREEDOM for all. Our goal as a pool is to help provide help to those in need, whether it’s donating to special causes or just helping community members.

We worked together with two other fantastic SPOs, Patrick of [SHA] Stake Pool and M1EAGLE’s [EAGLE] Stake Pool, to create the amazing explorer Cardano PoolPeek.com.

What is the path that led you to Cardano and to become a Stake Pool Operator (SPO)?

I have been investing in the blockchain industry since 2018 under another pseudonym as the privacy for me as it is for many others is extremely important given the threats on the internet.

In the past, I studied from afar looking at blockchains only as an investment and a way to help me achieve financial freedom. This all changed the day I stumbled upon Cardano, it wasn’t Charles Hoskinson’s famous video that interested me in the beginning, but the Cardano community. The fire in the hearts of the community members and the determination with which Cardano would not only have been a successful blockchain, but it would have helped provide a fair playing field for those who until recently had never had a chance.

Charles Hoskinson’s “whiteboard” video was the icing on the cake and how Charles explained how the Cardano blockchain would be different from all other blockchains with a rigorous peer-reviewed cryptographic research.

Since that day my motivation has been to learn everything my brain could handle about Cardano. After doing months and months of research on Cardano, this has built an extreme desire No.not just to be an investor but to help keep the network safe, help provide value to the world and be part of its history.

You have been managing your stake pool for quite some time. What advice do you have for the new stake pools?

BraveHeart StakePool has been operational since November 2020 and is nearly in its first full year of continuous operation. It was a long and difficult road with many ups and downs, but we wouldn’t change it for the world. That feeling of having created our first block for the Cardano network will stay with me until the day I die.

Currently there are approximately 3000 Stake Pools on the Cardano network, many of which are trying to prove their worth and create the first block on the net. If I could give any advice to these or new SPOs starting Stake Pools, it would be to being present in the community, communicating with like-minded people, joining groups, providing content, building tools for the community and simply imagine the impossible.

Cardano is a young and thriving blockchain with some of the brightest minds who are here not just to make money but to make a difference in the world. The blockchain provides something new to this world that is just starting to be exploited, it is the tool that it can connect the world in many amazing ways.

What excites you the most about Cardano’s future?

Personally, I’m excited every day for Cardano, is the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before falling asleep. Sometimes I dream of it as well.

We are continuing to make history day after day, come on partnership with state governments and the on-boarding of millions of people, al procure digital identities to many people around the world who do not have access to a fair market.

Cardano continues to partner with projects that help connect unconnected people, in the future these people will be able to use the tools we take for granted to help improve their lives and hopefully lead to Financial FREEDOM.

When smart contracts are fully widespread and the scalability of Basho and the governance of Voltaire will be implemented, the potential of what Cardano can achieve is limited only to what the community can imagine.

Thanks for your answers. Any final thoughts? Where can I contact you?

I am extremely grateful and honored to have been considered to share some of our story on this amazing project and would like to thank Patryk Karter and your team behind the SPO column.

In an ecosystem like Cardano with so many amazing people, you have to be brave and get involved in any way you can, no matter how small it may seem, remember “The smallest actions can change the world”.

Anyone who wants contact us can follow us on Twitter, Telegram, Website.

Do not hesitate to contact us or just say hello. You can also contribute to support our StakePool, Ticker: BRAVE & help fight for your financial FREEDOM.

