Cardano: 2021 summary from the Foundation | And $ ADA starts again …

Here comes the official recap of 2021 from Cardano, published directly by Foundation which deals with the development of the network, accompanied by other innovations that in these hours are allowing at the price of $ ADA to recover.

All in a fourth quarter of 2021 which was relatively stingy of investor satisfaction on Cardano – with a recap which, however, should help us put the growth of this into perspective network.

The Cardano foundation retraces the successes of 2021

A series of good news for Cardano, on which we can invest on eToro quality platform – go here to get a free virtual account with professional features included – broker who is unique in also offering automated trading services and managed products in the world crypto.

It is here that we find tools such as the CopyTrader – which allows the copying and transparent analysis of the positions of the best investors – as well as i CopyPortoflios to invest in a diversified way in the main cryptocurrencies, but without additional costs. With $ 50 we can switch to the real investment account.

A great 2021 for Cardano – this is what the Foundation reminded us of

On Cardano several investors have also begun to rumble, given the anything but exciting price performance following what was the all-time high of value for $ ADA. We may have reached the bottom, and therefore the bottom on which to build a prompt ascent. The recap on the official website of the foundation could have just this effect. But let’s proceed in order and see what happened during the 2021, in its most relevant events for Cardano.

That was the event of the 1st March 2021 which resulted in the network of Cardano the ability to create native tokens. A first step towards the completeness reached today by the network.

During this past April, which kicked off the penetration from Cardano in Africa, with chords in Ethiopia and that could soon arrive in too other countries. Something that could have much more interesting developments in the future, even in the short term.

That was the most important of the year and probably of the history of Cardano, since it has included in the framework the possibility of using smart contract, thus putting the network on par, as a possibility, with Ethereum, which remains the rival that fans of Cardano continue to aim for overtaking.

The prerequisites for new growth

Could what happened in 2021 be the prerequisite for new growth? This is what those who are investing in now believe Cardano, taking advantage of a very affordable price after the correction that involved the whole sector.

For the 2022 there will still be a long way to go, particularly to fend off blockchain of the new generation and which have already received greater acclaim, as for example in the case of Solana.

We remain strongly bullish on $ ADA, as we report on our own Cardano forecasts, which for 2022, with the elements we now have in hand, aim for a upside consistent. We will continue, as always happens on Cryptocurrency.it – to monitor what happens inside the world of Cardano – world that, many forget it, was among those which grew the most during the whole 2021.