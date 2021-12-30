Cardano, a record year for the ADA altcoin community

After having celebrated 4 years without interruptions on the Cardano network, the official Twitter account of Cardano Foundation celebrates the incredible growth of its community over the course of 2021 across all Social Networks.

Year-on-year growth to say the least sensational, but let’s see the numbers. In the infographic it is possible to discover that on Twitter alone there was an increase of 492% compared to 2021 with 1.9 million followers, while on the subreddit the growth is in the order of 463%.

The performances on Facebook and Telegram were also excellent, over 290%, but at a relative level the highest percentage was registered on the professional social network. Linkedin, where 756% is propped up with over 91,200 users.

Overall, Cardano has exceeded 3.2 million social users in the last twelve months, with a + 468% compared to 2020. A growth that is also reflected in the extraordinary market performance of ADA, which on January 1, 2021 was trading at $ 0.175 and currently, despite the decline in recent weeks, retains a value per token of $ 1.36. The ATH, on the other hand, was reached on September 2, 2021 at a price of $ 3.01 for an ADA.

These results, however, do not seem to have dented the ambitions of the team, which may have accelerated on the roadmap for the release of Hydra on the Cardano blockchain.