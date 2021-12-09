Even if the price action on Cardano will have left more than someone with a bad taste in their mouths, they continue step that improve the functionality of the entire ecosystem.

Indeed, yesterday IOHK, which is the foundation that deals with development as well as the adoption of the protocol also at level commercial, announced the first test for the bridge which will allow to exchange tokens ERC 20 – those of Ethereum so to speak towards the network of Cardano.

Cardano activates the bridge with ERC 20

Cardano and the bridge with ERC 20 – this is what it is and how it works

Cardano he is not having one of his happiest moments. The token is quite far from the all-time highs that had been reached a few months ago – and the fatigue on the market is also creating a certain discontent among investors.

However the project proceeds at a brisk pace in integrating new functionalities and applications that can be useful for those who develop projects in DeFi. Last in chronological order is the converter that it manages to transfer to the Cardano blockchain the tokens ERC 20, that is, those that have been created according to the own standard of Ethereum.

The goal is simple: to offer a more scalable and lower-cost blockchain, which it could become attractiveness for several projects, especially in conjunction with a moment of crisis, in terms of commissions and timing for transactions, for ETH.

Pilot with AGIX, the Singularity Network token

To be the first to have access to this system, which is still up testnet – is AGIX, project token Singularity Net – who will act as a pilot for the operation of the system. The ERC 20 token can thus be transferred to and from the network of Cardano, factually demonstrating the new integration of services on this blockchain.

When the functionality has been tested, it can be used also from other projects that plan to move, perhaps even partially, to the network of Cardano – which could help the protocol get the boost it needs to get back to the glories of a few months ago.

The key to implementing this project lies in the simplicity with which you can access and use it. They are not required knowledge of coding and programming, but simply access to the dedicated website. This could be one important key for the actual future use of this new feature.

For those interested in practically testing it in preview, a website is available dedicated to the service, through which, we repeat, for now only AGIX tokens can be transferred.