Cardano (ADA): bulls aim for a strong recovery

Cardano’s price is struggling below the $ 1.20 resistance against the US dollar but it needs to clear this support to start a new rise.

The bears gained strength on a move below the $ 1.15 level and the 55 (4-hour) simple moving average. A low near $ 1,070 has formed and the price is now correcting for losses. There was a move above the $ 1.10 resistance zone.

The bulls have pushed the price above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the swing high of $ 1.390 to the low of $ 1.070. It is now facing resistance near the $ 1.165 level.

There is also an important bearish trend line forming with a resistance near $ 1.165 on the 4-hour chart. The next key resistance is near the $ 1,200 level, followed by $ 1.23. The 50% Fib retracement level of the downward movement from the swing high of $ 1.390 to the low of $ 1.070 is also close to $ 1.23.

A clear break above the $ 1.23 resistance could pump the price towards the $ 1.30 level. Any further gains could push the price towards the $ 1.35 level.

On the downside, immediate support is near the $ 1.125 level. The first major support is near $ 1.10. Any further losses could drive the price towards the $ 1.07 level, below which the bears could strengthen in the short term. In the case indicated, the price could revisit $ 1.00.

The chart indicates that the ADA price is now trading below $ 1.20 and the simple moving average of 55 (4 hours). Overall, the price could start a new rise if it manages to break out of the $ 1.20 resistance zone.

