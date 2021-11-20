Cardano ADA could reach $ 10 by the end of the year

Cardano is currently one of the best performing tokens in the cryptocurrency market. Its rapid growth has opened discussions on whether the ADA coin could hit $ 10 anytime soon. There is exciting news on the Cardano network and buyers are supporting growth which does not rule out a rally to $ 10 that could occur soon.

They are several factors will influence the Cardano ADA rally to reach and exceed 10 dollars. The first is that the network is about to become a major DeFi hub for developers. If that happens, Cardano will be in league with Ethereum. If it manages to offer low latency and speed, we could see it become an even better alternative to Ethereum for developers.

DeFi (Decentralized Finance) plays an important role in cryptocurrency prices because developers who want to launch on the net will need ADA. This increases the demand for the coin, which ultimately drives prices up. Looking at Ethereum’s prices, this year’s massive boom has been attributed to intense DeFi activity despite the platform struggling with high fees and slow speeds.

Another reason for Cardano to exceed the $ 10 price tag is the Cardano founder’s recent proposal for developers to create a token burning mechanism that will reduce the supply of ADA. Hoskinson (Charles Hoskinson is the founder of Cardano and co-founder of Ethereum) proposed this recently in a video interview. While there has been no official communication as to whether such a mechanism was developed, it has cast a positive light on Cardano’s future prices.

There is a total maximum supply of 45 million ADA tokens, and only two thirds are in circulation. Hence, the prices could be affected if the remaining tokens are released in the offer. However, if ADA has a system that allows for token burning, we could see Cardano prices skyrocket to $ 10, especially if demand remains high.

If the bulls continue to support demand, market and buyer support continues, we could see the Cardano’s price will reach $ 10 in the next few months.

News on the Cardano rally (ADA)

Cardano’s rally over the past month has not only been triggered by support from the cryptocurrency market, but intensified activities on its blockchain have also played a pivotal role.

Lately, Cardano announced that it would launch the Alonzo hard fork update, and this has seen interest around the currency increase. The update is expected to bring smart contracts to the Cardano network and improve the entire user experience for the network. The announcement regarding this update came shortly after Ethereum installed the London hard fork update.

One of the reasons Cardano has never been a formidable competitor to Ethereum is the lack of smart contract capability. The update, which will take place on September 12, will allow the network to host the DeFi market and become a widely used blockchain.

Since this announcement, ADA has made huge monthly earnings, Cardano earned over 100%. This is a significant gain for the coin, as prior to this rally, it was trading under $ 2. Smart contracts also make this rally different, because unlike May when the ADA hit a high of $ 2.35 due to market support, investor support is growing, meaning it may have more strength. to the declines of the wider market.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson also expressed his optimistic thoughts about ADA’s massive growth. According to Hoskinson, ADA will reach $ 150 before the end of the year, which could mean a price increase of more than 60 times, as ADA is currently trading at $ 2.76.

On the other hand, traders in the cryptocurrency sphere must always be prepared for unexpected price volatility. Furthermore, the ADA coin is currently one of the most bought on the market and may soon reach an overbought level. If Cardano hits the highs of $ 10 and the support purchase is exhausted, it is not ruled out that a correction may occur before another rally begins.

Cardano Price Analysis (ADA)

Looking at the Cardano ADA price chart over the past month, the upside has been huge and is clearly seen by the price movement depicted in its chart. While volatility has increased over the past month, that hasn’t stopped a massive rally.

Before cryptocurrencies started to rise again, ADA was trading for less than $ 1.20. This means that the current value is over two times higher. Market support triggered the rally, but later on, the support buying kicked off following the news of Alonzo’s hard fork, which caused the massive uptrend.

In the past few days, the ADA has plummeted slightly after hitting an all-time high of $ 2.95. The crash that occurred at this level may have been caused by the selling pressure of traders who sold out of fear of another broader market decline. However, the drop to the current $ 2.76 could also attract new buyers to Cardano, which felt left out during the recent bullish rally. Hence, we could see ADA rise above $ 2.95 and soon rise above $ 3.

In summary, we may see ADA still rise in excise of its uptrend which has already seen its value double in the last month. The greater utility to the network made possible by the smart contract update is poised to give Cardano an edge in the market. The ADA has lost a factor in previous rallies, but can now shoot if Cardano becomes a major DeFi hub.

In terms of short-term price movements, the ADA rally will increase towards September as the crypto community awaits the implementation of the hard fork. This rally will break the $ 3 barrier and, at this point, Cardano will be poised for a significant bull run to $ 10 and beyond before the end of the year.

