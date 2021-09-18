Cardano (ADA) detects 200 not yet usable smart contracts

Cardano (ADA / USD), the third largest cryptocurrency project, introduced smart contracts on its core network just six days ago, on September 12, after the successful Alonzo hard fork. In the following days, the project saw over 2,200 smart contracts ready for launch on its network.

However, up to 200 of these that have recently been listed are in a timelock, which means they cannot be used by developers until they are released.

Cardano is set to dominate the second wave, says the founder

Are you looking for timely news, tips and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

According to what is known, the Vercel App has brought a huge number of smart contracts to Cardano, bringing their total number within its network to 2,200. Given how long the smart contract functionality has been anticipated on Cardano, this is a great response to the finally introduced functionality.

Charles Hoskinson, who created Cardano, recently commented that DeFi space in the Cardano ecosystem is currently “up for grabs” now that smart contracts have finally arrived. He added that DeFi is now seeing its second wave and that the winners of this round will feature both interoperability and liquidity, as well as the ability to shift multiple chains and easily predictable costs.

Hoskinson pointed out that the crypto industry requires governance, certification, insurance, regulation, metadata identity, and more. However, at the same time, decentralization also remains an important necessity. That’s why Hoskinson and his team worked on designing the Cardano in order to allow it to adapt to the second wave of DeFi.

What are the projects coming to Cardano?

As for the smart contracts that get stuck, there are many that belong to some very important projects. One example is GREED, a reward token that is redistributing ADA to HODLers. Another is SingularityNET, which is a platform that allows users to create, share and even monetize artificial intelligence services.

Next, there’s Liqwid, which serves as a non-custodial, open source liquidity protocol, as well as Cardax, Cardano’s first DEX.

Loading... Advertisements