Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers

Cardano (ADA) Recently announced that Alonzo testnet You will enter the next stage. In a series of tweets, developer Cardano Input Output (IOHK) explains what the next step entails.

Alonzo is a major update of the Cardano network. Eventually you will make it smart contracts Launch, a feature that has not yet been activated. Once Alonzo goes live, the network can actually compete against him Ethereum (ETH).

Update now in testnet. This is a test network where testers look for bugs and other improvements. Alonzo’s test grid contains several stages, each with its own color. in the month of July, White-phase in. In this phase the number of testers has been increased compared to the previous phase.

This would be no different in the purple phase. IOHK is currently inviting over 150 testers. More than 300 testers belonging to the Plutus Pioneer Program. Part of this phase is also that more exchanges are involved in the developments.

This is important to make sure once you have put the actual split on it main network Come on, everything’s going smoothly. It is not yet known when solid purple division will actually be implemented on the testnet. There will be during half of the month Next week’s update will likely be announced more.

Alonso’s hard fork on the main grid is getting closer and closer. It could be the end of August or the beginning of September, said Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano. He recently said in a video update:

“There are two parallel routes running simultaneously for Alonzo’s launch [,,,] The first method is the moment of assembling the hard fork, which consists in putting Alonzo’s skills to good use. The other approach is to build the infrastructure around this node that allows you to run off-chain and on-chain code and create entire Dapps. “

Alonzo’s color codes will continue to change after the hard fork on the mainnet as part of developing the infrastructure around smart contracts.