Cardano (ADA): Expectations of New Hikes for Ethereum’s Major Rival

Several indicators of market strength

It is in this context that the return of interest on Cardano must be interpreted, which starting from the lows of last July 20 is in full uptrend. The rapid rise in prices and the movement substantially independent from that of other altcoins are elements that the analyzes consider indicators of the strength of the market. As for the price, ADA had just crossed the psychological goal of 1 dollar this year, but prices have already shot up to the new all-time high of $ 2.97, about three times higher than where a couple of months ago.

Loading... Advertisements

Many analysts and investors are of the opinion that the main driver behind this rise is the series of significant updates that have affected the entire Cardano ecosystem. Furthermore, the launch of an ERC-20 converter to bring Ethereum assets to the ADA testnet marked another very important point in favor of the credibility of this altcoin. The arrival of this tool, scheduled for the second week of September, has literally pumped the community. All of these elements are raising the usual speculation that Cardano has taken control of the Defi space, fueling Ethereum’s killer status once again for ADA.

The next stop is the $ 3

The doubt that the price of Cardano is destined to explode again is fueled by the fact that, historically, ADA has always enjoyed strong returns in volumes just before, or immediately after, the adoption of some important update. To tell the truth, the euphoria seems to have eased a bit after reaching its historical peak on 23 August, an event that has affected the volumes that have been fading since then. A downward trend in volumes is indicative of a lesser attraction of traders to the market, although it should be noted that altcoins paradoxically tend to quote much better when they receive less attention. We also add that the valuation of ADA against BTC is still growing, a sign that ADA is actually gaining positions one step at a time against the famous competitor.

Analyst Benjamin Cowen said ADA’s movement will largely depend on that of Bitcoin in the days to come. Assuming a steady strength of Bitcoin during the month of September, the odds of the ADA exceeding the $ 3 milestone are very high. “In the end I see a much higher $ 3 ADA trend in this market cycle,” added Cowen, “but we have to take it one step at a time and $ 3 for now is the milestone.” That said, Cardano is now the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is definitely getting close to Ethereum.