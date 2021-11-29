Cardano (ADA), Expected a Big Boost Also from Eco-Sustainability

In the historical moment in which the crypto market is overwhelmed by the meme-coin phenomenon, with currencies such as Shiba Inu that manage to reap a quarterly ROI of 926.07% against the dollar, “traditional” projects such as Cardano (ADA) seem to have lost at least some of their charm. The operators are noticing a progressively more contained price action on ADA, which is badly suited to a market that attracts investors especially for rapid double-digit percentage movements.

Stability isn’t always an advantage

But Cardano’s underperformance wasn’t just measured in comparison to superstar of the day Shiba Inu. If we talk about ROI (Return on Investment), even the very common Bitcoin offered higher returns in the last quarter than Cardano. So why does the currency that holds the fifth position among the most capitalized in the world seem to have lost its grip on the market? Is it time to review Cardano’s role in investment portfolios? According to the opinion of the crypto-markets specialist Varuni Trivedi, reported today by AmbCrypto, the answer to the question is “no”, if what you are looking for is greater short-term earnings, and “yes” if you are aiming to get involved in the medium / long term.

But what makes the ADA chart “boring” in the short term? Unlike many other altcoins that are in some sense driven by the performance of BTC at every rally, smart contract platforms such as Cardano and Solana have historically recorded rather independent market trajectories and a general dissociation from the broader market. As Bitcoin recently broke the $ 65K line and has just returned from its All-Time High just hit in the last two weeks, ADA’s limited trajectory actually appeared to many as a disappointment and a missed opportunity. In particular, Cardano’s correlation with BTC is right now at an all-time low since August 2019. It should be noted that whenever the correlation between the performance of the two cryptocurrencies has been at more sustained levels, ADA has almost always recorded high gains. which have often also been crowned by the achievement of new highs.

Cardano is not a country for whales

The statistics regarding the current Cardano holders show that it is a market currently in the hands of retail traders, who hold 73.36% of ADA in circulation. These are operators who generally tend to move on narrow temporal margins, preferring the way-and-run optics. Medium-term investors are 16.82% of the total, while only 9.82% of Cardano is in the hands of the so-called “whales”, as the owners of large assets are defined who embody the role of strong hands. Indicatively the presence of large shares in the hands of whales indicates a certain stability cryptocurrency, as they are subjects who believe in the long-term project and have invested more than significant sums in it. It is therefore strange to discover that the average time of possession of each Cardano by whales has been decreasing from 2020. This highlights a lack of conviction of the HODLers that risks in the future still negatively influence the price of ADA.

A boost of Eco-Sustainability

However, in terms of ecosystem development, the Cardano project has been quite active in the last year, far more so than most other cryptocurrencies, which implies a long-lasting and consolidated commitment of the developers. Furthermore, it recently emerged that Cardano uses 0.01% of Bitcoin’s energy, making it one of the greenest blockchains. All in all, therefore, ADA’s long-term outlook still looks promising. In the short term, however, ADA would just need more support and a little more conviction from the whales.

