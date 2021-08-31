Cardano (ADA), is it the right time to buy?

In the last 3 days Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has seen a surge of over 100% and is currently seeing a lot of investor interest on social media platforms.

What happened

At the time of publication, Cardano was one of the most cited cryptocurrencies on Twitter, according to data from Cointrendz.com.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the ADA was down 1% daily to $ 2.79 and lost 2.77% for the past seven days.

In the last 24 hours, ADA lost 0.42% compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 4.16% up Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Since the beginning of the year, ADA has risen by 1,492.46%; seven days ago the cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $ 2.97.

From those highs, ADA fell 5.89%, but one analyst thinks the cryptocurrency has yet to experience “peak hype.”

Analyst Kaleo on Twitter predicts “clear skies” until the previous all-time high is reached.

A move to the high 3s from here is only ~ 30%. ADA / BTC chart has clear skies all the way to the previous ATH, which is a 48% move higher. I personally don’t think it closes that gap fully on * this * move, but just wanted to show there are no clear BTC pair resistances stopping it pic.twitter.com/JKuHqJOSsK – KALEO (@CryptoKaleo) August 29, 2021

Because it is important

Cardano, cryptocurrency created by Charles Hoskinson, September 15 is expected to usher in the functionality of smart contracts, which last week fueled its rise.

The enthusiasm for smart contracts has even attracted a ‘paper millionaire’ in the Cardano fold Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Glauber Contessoto.

“I’ll start buying as much Cardano as humanly possible with every penny I start earning from now on,” Contessoto told CNBC last week.

In addition, Cardano was recently listed on the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Bitpoint, an event that triggered a rise in prices.

Furthermore, the project announced the availability of smart contracts in Ethereum on Cardano.

Read also: Cardano founder: the only “Ethereum killer” is Ethereum 2.0