Cardano (ADA) is offering up to $ 10,000 in its new bug hunt

In less than two weeks, on September 12, Cardano (ADA / USD) will import smart contracts onto its core network, thus taking the biggest step since its launch and securing countless new use cases for both its network and cryptocurrency. . However, before that happens, there are still some preparations to be made, one of which is to ensure that its network is free of vulnerabilities.

To ensure this, the project decided to launch a bug bounty program, inviting white hat hackers from around the world to participate and try to find vulnerabilities. The program will be the result of a collaboration between the Cardano Foundation and HackerOne, as HackerOne has a long history of success in conducting similar events.

The importance of bug bounty programs

In the past, HackerOne has already managed to confirm and report over 250,000 vulnerabilities reported to it by the white hat hacking community and has been responsible for securing countless networks and systems. Cardano’s ecosystem is, of course, already quite vast, although this is still nothing compared to what it should look like after developers and users move to use its next smart contracts for creating dApps, DeFi protocols. , new coins and tokens and more.

This makes it all the more important that the foundations of the future ecosystem are solid and risk-free, which is probably not yet the case. While the Cardano team has been working slowly and steadily for years to ensure that everything is done right, there is no perfect code and various flaws have almost certainly escaped previous checks.

Now, the global community will have their own chance to control the network, and the rewards for reported defects will range from $ 300 to $ 10,000, depending on how important the bug in question may be. According to the projects, the rewards of the bug bounty will be divided into four levels: low, medium, high and critical. The program itself is divided into two groups, with the ability to report bugs in the Cardano Wallet, or Cardano Node.

Programs like this have become quite common in and out of the crypto industry and have also been shown to be quite successful in uncovering hidden flaws and fixing them before the bad actors have a chance to exploit them. There is no doubt that Cardano will be better off for this and that its developers and users will be able to use smart contracts without worrying about important exploits that may or may not be there.

