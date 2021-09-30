Cardano (ADA) price prediction for October 2021

The price of Cardano (ADA / USD has fallen sharply in recent weeks. It is trading at $ 2.0910, which is about 32% below its highest level in September. This decline brings its market cap total to over $ 66 billion, making it the fourth largest cryptocurrency in the world.

September review

September was a relatively difficult month for Cardano. Its price fell from an all-time high of $ 3.0976 to a low of $ 1.1960.

There are several reasons why the ADA price dropped in September. First, there was the situation of buy the rumors, sell the news which happened during the month. This is a situation where investors buy an asset before a major announcement or event and then exit when the event occurs.

In this case the event was the hard fork of Alonzo. In it, Cardano began to accept the functionality of smart contracts. With smart contracts, it has become possible for developers to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). As such, these applications will then compete with those other integrated chains such as Ethereum, Binance, and Avalanche.

Second, Cardano’s price dropped sharply in September due to regulatory concerns. In a statement, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced that cryptocurrencies were illegal in the country. The government has also banned foreign companies from offering crypto services to Chinese citizens.

As a result, many companies such as Huobi, OKEx, and Binance have stopped accepting new Chinese customers. Then they will retire the existing ones in a while. In the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies tied to fiat currencies.

Third, the price of ADA has plummeted due to increasing risks in the financial market. These risks included the Evergrande crisis and the possibility of a US government default. Additionally, major central banks like the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England (BOE) have started to look aggressive.

Cardano price prediction

The daily chart shows that Cardano’s price has gone through a major sell-off over the past few weeks. Along the way, it managed to move below the key support level at $ 2.4915, which was the previous all-time high. At the same time, the 25 and 50 day moving averages have created a bearish crossover pattern. the relative strength index (RSI) has formed a bearish divergence pattern. The price will likely remain under pressure for a while and then pick up again in October.