Cardano (ADA) skyrockets after Charles Hoskinson’s announcement

Nothing seems to affect the cryptocurrency market in recent days, investors seem to have “blinded themselves” to the bad news and go their own way. So only good news, like the one announced by Charles Hoskinson, the founding father of the project Cardano.

In an update on Tuesday, August 10, Hoskinson announced that as soon as the stage Alonzo will be active at the end of the hard fork, on the Cardano platform it will be possible to create smart contract.

The exact date has not been announced, but that was enough to make ADA appreciate by as much as + 22.11% with a rise of USD 0.325 which led to the price of an ADA at $ 1,794.

At one month ADA is in positive + 33.16%, but at 3 months it is only of +1.64% and this says a lot to those who bought the altcoin during the bearish phase, as in one month it gained an extraordinary 33%.

Some information on Cardano (ADA) and Alonzo

However Hoskinson did provide some indicative information when in the video posted on Twitter he stated that the hard fork will be effective before the Cardano Summit, scheduled for September in a widespread manner in the major crypto cities on the planet.

So let’s expect some more shocks to the ADA price, but with attention to profit taking that are always possible.

Why does Alonzo trigger purchases?

Cardano has been active since 2017 as a non-decentralized platform, but with a well-defined plan for progress by stages from the beginning.

Each phase of the project takes a specific and evocative name: Byron, Shelley, Goguen, Basho, Voltaire.

Now cardano is located in the Gougen phase, which was in turn divided into three passages: Allegra, Mary and Alonzo. The Alonzo interim update aims to introduce smart contracts and consequently to introduce decentralized finance on the platform.

And it is precisely this magic word, DeFi that has ignited the fuse of the ADA price in the last 24 hours by putting the turbo on the quotations of the Cardano cryptocurrency.

While DeFi lives the drama

And this happens just as DeFi as a whole is experiencing the drama of dramas. In fact Poly Network, whose founder is one of those we find in the NEO project, has suffered devastating hacking.

About 613 million dollars were “siphoned” by the decentralized Poly Network protocol. It appears to be the largest cryptocurrency theft in the history of crypto assets at the moment.

Not that this is the first time this has happened, but in other times such news was greeted by investors with fear (even terror) and the market collapsed for a few hours or days. Perhaps the “callus” has become hard and therefore it no longer hurts to hear of such negative news.

It is also true that something can be recovered, in fact Tether has already announced that it has frozen 33 million USDT stolen from Poly Network and other transactions carried out by hackers have been rejected by some pools.

We’ll see how this hacking ends, meanwhile Cardano (ADA) is enjoying his bullish moment on the cryptocurrency markets.

