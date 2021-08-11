Cardano (ADA) skyrockets after Charles Hoskinson’s announcement

Why does Alonzo trigger purchases?

Cardano has been active since 2017 as a non-decentralized platform, but with a well-defined plan for progress by stages from the beginning.

Each phase of the project takes a specific and evocative name: Byron, Shelley, Goguen, Basho, Voltaire.

Loading... Advertisements

Now cardano is located in the Gougen phase, which was in turn divided into three passages: Allegra, Mary and Alonzo. The Alonzo interim update aims to introduce smart contracts and consequently to introduce decentralized finance on the platform.

And it is precisely this magic word, DeFi that has ignited the fuse of the ADA price in the last 24 hours by putting the turbo on the quotations of the Cardano cryptocurrency.

While DeFi lives the drama

And this happens just as DeFi as a whole is experiencing the drama of dramas. In fact Poly Network, whose founder is one of those we find in the NEO project, has suffered devastating hacking.

About 613 million dollars were “siphoned” by the decentralized Poly Network protocol. It appears to be the largest cryptocurrency theft in the history of crypto assets at the moment.

Not that this is the first time this has happened, but in other times such news was greeted by investors with fear (even terror) and the market collapsed for a few hours or days. Perhaps the “callus” has become hard and therefore it no longer hurts to hear of such negative news.

It is also true that something can be recovered, in fact Tether has already announced that it has frozen 33 million USDT stolen from Poly Network and other transactions carried out by hackers have been rejected by some pools.

We’ll see how this hacking ends, meanwhile Cardano (ADA) is enjoying his bullish moment on the cryptocurrency markets.