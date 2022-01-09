Cardano (ADA), Still Pessimism Among Operators

The crypto-currency market has gone through more than a few days of indecision over the past few weeks, with several currencies trading in the red despite an underlying bullish sentiment from traders. In the last 24, however, it seems that a generalized upward trend is re-emerging, albeit slowly.

Overall market capitalization increased by 1.5% overall in this short time frame, reaching a value of around 2640 billion dollars. Almost all of the top 10 cryptocurrencies recorded significant gains in the 3% -7% range.

The exception to optimism: Cardano

The only intruder on this list is once again Cardano (ADA), which has aligned itself with the general trend, but only with a modest + 0.26% since yesterday. The green candle seen today on the charts constitutes if nothing else a respite against the decline of the last week (-6.00% approximately). But is the ADA trend actually looking for a way to reverse to the upside or is it an episodic rebound that will not remain in the days to come?

The context, to be honest, does not seem overly favorable to the bullish scenarios at this time. Lavina Daryanani specifies this well in an analysis reported today in Ambcrypto. Daryanani points out that the funding rate curve for Cardano proposed by the various exchanges is declining to the downside. Whenever this curve falls below the zero line, the number of traders holding bearish positions is increasing.

Furthermore, the Open Interest (= the number of open contracts) of ADA has not seen any significant increases or decreases in the last few days, remaining to fluctuate around a value of approximately $ 600 million. Also according to Daryanani, this indicates that the Cardano market is not without speculative interest.

For the bulls it is still the time for caution

Another interesting fact comes from the relationship between long / short positions, which shows values ​​lower than one in the last two trading sessions. This means that interest is swinging more towards the red side than towards the green. In other words, more bets have been placed on the downside than on the upside lately.

In Daryanani’s opinion, all of these interlinked elements bring forth a bearish sentiment still growing among traders by ADA. The crypto price is susceptible to further declines and, at this stage, bullish traders would do well to remain more cautious than ever.

