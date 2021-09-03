Cardano (ADA), the crypto reaches an all-time high

What happened

Today the blockchain of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) saw the price of its native token hit the all-important $ 3 level.

At the time of writing, ADA was trading at $ 3 after gaining 4.41% in the past 24 hours and around 20% in the past seven days.

The successful launch of smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain testnet led to the break in the price level.

So there we have it. Since c. 20:20 UTC today, the #Cardano Testnet now officially supports #Plutus #smartcontracts. Final testing & integrations ahead. SPOs will now upgrade their mainnet nodes. Then next stop… mainnet upgrade. Still on track for 12 September. Onward! $ ADA pic.twitter.com/Wl5CUpRB4L – Input Output (@InputOutputHK) September 1, 2021

The testnet is a version of the blockchain network that is used to test and experiment with new features before being implemented on the mainnet, which is the actual network.

After the smart contract functionality is successfully implemented on Cardano, the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain will be on par with platforms such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) e Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which already support the creation and use of decentralized applications (dApps).

Beyond the upcoming network updates, another bullish catalyst for cryptocurrency in recent weeks has been the massive influx of funds from institutional investors.

In the last seven days, the weekly inflows towards investment products linked to Cardano have in fact exceeded the record figure of 10 million dollars; the week before there were inflows towards cryptocurrency-based products though Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum recorded outflows of $ 24 million.

