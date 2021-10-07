Cardano (ADA): the Crypto with the Handbrake Pulled

The statistics also show a decrease in active addresses for Cardano, which fell below the monthly average, suggesting that in general from mid-September onwards there were fewer transfers and purchases by institutional investors. The easing of institutional purchases was also noted in the recent weekly inflows report released by CoinShares. According to this study, Bitcoin and Ethereum recorded capital inflows of $ 68.7 and $ 20.2 million, respectively, while Cardano remained below the $ 1.1 million mark. However, it should be emphasized that this non-brilliant performance of Cardano is in line with that of almost all the other altcoins, as BTC and ETH have made it the masters by sharing almost all the new inflows of money by themselves.

Did Grayscale cause unintended damage?

To tell the truth, Grayscale mentioned ADA in his recent report “An Introduction to Cardano” only to reiterate that it is essentially an “underestimated project”, while also underlining its potential risk traits. For example, the report pointed to the lack of a MainNet application ecosystem, not least because smart-contract features have only recently been added; they have therefore not yet been tested in terms of dApp accommodation and growth in user adoption. The Grayscale report also reads that “Cardano faces stiff competition from other core Layer 1 blockchains with smart contract capabilities, including Ehereum, Solana, Internet Computer Protocol, Avalanche and others.”

BTC and ETH can release the Cardano brake

Cardano would therefore be currently moving with the handbrake on. However, it would be easy to press the pedal on the accelerator if Ethereum and Bitcoin continued to push their market capitalization for some time, bringing beneficial effects to the entire crypto-space, as a result of a renewed interest from operators. At the time of writing, Cardano appears to be struggling to break out of the $ 2.20 – $ 2.30 resistance zone. A close on a daily chart above this range would likely fuel bullish sentiment around the ADA for the next 3-5 days. However, trading volumes have so far remained extremely low.