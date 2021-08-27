Cardano (ADA) will launch ERC-20 Ethereum (ETH) Switch on Testnet next week »Crypto Insider

News

Cardano (ADA) will launch ERC-20 Ethereum (ETH) Switch on Testnet next week

Cardano (ADA) It has recently taken significant steps to move closer to the market position of Ethereum (ETH) come. There has been competition between cryptocurrencies for some time and Cardano has ambitious plans.

Ethereum converter

In May of this year, the team behind Cardano, Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), revealed that they were working on a so-called ERC-20 “converter”. This system should allow tokens based on the Ethereum network to be easily transferred from the Ethereum blockchain to the Cardano blockchain.

This feature will be available to both developers and investors. The token value will be preserved during migration. It is also possible to return tokens to Ethereum blockchain.

Launch around the corner

During last event From Cardano, Fransisco Landino, Project Manager at IOHK, announced that this Ethereum switch will be launched on the Cardano testnet next week.

This new development will theoretically allow a large number of developers and companies to migrate from Ethereum to Cardano. According to the founder of Cardano, Charles HoskinsonThis process is already underway.

It is reported that more than 100 companies are already working hard on the transition from Ethereum to its main competitor Cardano.

The agenda is quite busy for Cardano in the next period. In the coming weeks, the Ethereum switch will be launched not only on the testnet, but also on the long-awaited Cardano. smart contracts The update is imminent.

On September 1st there will be a new step for the main update, D’Alonzo’s update, on the Cardano test network. According to IOHK, everything is still proceeding according to plan and the actual launch on the mainnet will not be long in coming.

