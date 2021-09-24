Cardano al Campo, Camorra ‘betrayed’ by his mother – Chronicle

Cardano al Campo (Varese) – The carabinieri of the Varese investigative unit followed him from Cardano al Campo, where he had gone to visit the madrit’s at Milan. And there, in the Langosteria restaurant in via Savona, they have it arrested, notifying him of the precautionary custody order issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Salerno.

So he ended up in handcuffs late yesterday morning Valentino Gionta, 38 years old, namesake of uncle boss of Torre Annunziata detained since 1991 for Camorra association, murder, corruption and cocaine trafficking, but definitively acquitted by the Supreme Court (after being initially sentenced to life imprisonment in the first degree and on appeal) of the charge of having ordered the murder of the journalist of the morning Giancarlo Siani, whose thirty-sixth anniversary occurred just yesterday. Gionta junior ended up at the center of the investigation Salern District Anti-Mafia Directorateor which ended with the arrest of 56 people, of whom 35 in prison and 21 under house arrest. According to the investigations of the Arma, the gang of drug dealers who moved on the squares of Cava de ‘Tirreni, Amalfi, Battipaglia and Eboli were selling in particular cocaine, crack and hashish, also using an unsuspected ambulance to transport drugs without attracting too much attention.









In the course of the investigative activity, which began in September last year, the military seized a total of more than five kilos of coca and three kilos of hashish; the organization’s turnover has been estimated at around five million per year. To communicate, drug dealers carefully avoided cell phones, preferring to exchange messages on encrypted telematic channels. The investigations started with a circle of known and regulars drug users who went to the home of Giacomo De Risi, a thirty-eight year old offender living in Pagani (a town of 34 thousand inhabitants in the province of Salerno) and considered by the investigators of the DDA “the promoter and organizer of drug trafficking”. The gang was regularly supplied by affiliates or characters in some way linked to the Gionta di Torre Annunziata clan, starting with the thirty-eight year old Valentino and other presumed prominent members such as Nicola Fiore, forty-six from Pagani called “‘o Pallino” with precedents for attempted murder, mafia-type association, extortion, arms and drug offenses, already closely linked to the Contaldo clan.









