Cardano al Campo named “European municipality of sport”





“Dear Mayor,

We have the honor of declaring Cardano to the Common European Sports Camp.

Congratulations on the award because your city is truly a good example of sport for all as a tool for health, integration, education and respect which are the main objectives of ACES Europe. You have also developed an exemplary sports policy with beautiful facilities, programs and activities. From today your city is welcomed into the ACES EUROPE family. We need your commitment as a community member city. We thank you in advance for your cooperation and look forward to welcoming you to the awards gala in December 2022 at the European Parliament in Brussels. Sincerely, Gian Francesco Lupattelli, president of ACES EUROPA ”.

With this letter arrived on the evening of September 1, Cardano al Campo was officially named “European Municipality of sport”, title awarded by the Aces Europa association.

The candidacy was presented last July by the mayor of Cardano Maurizio Colombo. Sesto Calende in November 2018 had already been awarded this title, while Busto Arsizio is a candidate for the title of “European City of Sport”, dedicated to cities over 25 thousand inhabitants. Rivals of Cardano al Campo for the title were Marcon (VE), Ventimiglia (IM), Codogno (LO), Crescentino (VC), Motta di Livenza (TV), Castano Primo (MI) and Monte di Procida (NA).

In Cardano al Campo there are some sporting excellences: the Cardano Skating, which manages the only skating rink in the province of Varese; there Three Towers Archers, a national protagonist in archery; the football and basketball clubs, in addition to the Giovanni Paolo II sports facilities, the municipal soccer sports field with synthetic ground and the Manzoni, Montessori and Ada Negri gyms, the Cardano Sud sports center, the basketball court in via Berlinguer, Without to forget the Ciglione, a true arena of national interest for motocross.



