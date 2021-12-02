Cardano: all ready to go

… from Sunday ! Good new from the front of Cardano, despite the fact that, as everyone knows, cryptocurrency continues to suffer in terms of price. We had reported the 5 most interesting projects of the protocol only a few hours ago – and a very important confirmation arrives for the hodlers and for those who would like to enter the market now.

Next Sunday – even if in Italy it will already be Monday – the testnet from Sundaeswap – protocol ADM which will turn completely on Cardano blockchain and which will help on the one hand to increase transaction volumes, on the other hand to show what this blockchain is capable of after the most recent updates.

Everything is ready for Sundaeswap – we start on Sunday with the beta

It is not certain that the news will have repercussions, but it is still an important signal long for $ ADA, on which we can invest with Capital.com – go here to get the test account with virtual capital and unlimited auto trading – top broker as regards the trading tools offered.

We can leverage via this platform too MetaTrader 4 – the platform most used by trading professionals, as well as operating with the analyzes of TradingView. They are enough € 20 to switch to a real account.

What is Sundaeswap and what happens on Sunday?

Sundaeswap is the most important of the ADM which are in the process of making their debut on the blockchain of Cardano. A system, in short, similar to what is offered by Uniswap, which will focus, among other things, on future cross-chain integrations of the protocol.

A project that may not add much to those already in circulation, but which has another kind of scope: to demonstrate that Cardano is ready for the decentralized finance and can offer concrete and reliable services, at low cost and with purpose very quick.

A point that will not be difficult to prove, even taking into account the difficulties that the Ethereum network is experiencing for some time now and which will only be partially resolved by the transition to the version 2.0, or to validation PoS.

The appointment is for Sunday evening on the East Coast, when in Italy it will already be late at night. There will be the debut of the testnet, that is the network of trial of the service, which will take a few weeks to verify bug and other types of possible malfunctions.

The testnet serves several purposes. In the first place it will serve us to identify bugs that will emerge with thousands of users who will use it, in contrast to what is visible to the developers. We are expecting bugs and will be happy to hear from you about them. Secondly, it will allow us to progressively approach the launch with a little training.

This is what is reported by Sundaeswap on its official website, with a vision with which we are completely in agreement.

It will be a long but positive journey for Cardano

Cardano has several qualities, but speed of development is definitely not one of them. Which is among other things the reason that led many investors to focus on this ecosystem. Gradually other projects will also begin to arrive, which will allow us to make the best use of this network and therefore to explore its possibilities.

For us it is a situation, given the heavily discounted prices of these hours, strongly Bullish at least in the medium term – since there is a lot going on $ ADA and that it will be able to exert upward pressures.

Those with wide time horizons can still move up eToro – which also offers automatic staking on $ ADA – the most solution smart for those looking beyond the very short term. It is purchased, held in automatic staking and a passive income is also accrued. The best of worlds offered by Cardano.