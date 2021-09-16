Cardano also adopts smart contracts, but accounting does not convince «LMF Lamiafinanza

Over the past 7 days, most cryptocurrency markets have lost more than 15% of their value due to heavy liquidations on traditional channels and lending platforms, estimated at over $ 2 billion. Last week, other settlements worth $ 168 million were recorded mostly on the Aave and Aave v2 platforms. On September 12, Cardano launched the long-awaited smart contracts on its platform, despite Ada trading at 22% less than its all-time high; something that is also happening for Ethereum (about -25%).

This recent decrease in the price of ADA is mainly linked to the correction that is taking place on the entire market; however, there were also some technical difficulties and misunderstandings of the community on the important front of the accounting model called eUTXO (Extended Unspent Transaction Output). The latter, in fact, is the opposite of the model on which Ethereum is based, which keeps track of users’ balances and allows investors to spend their cryptoassets multiple times, without exhausting all the resources in their wallets. In fact, the model behind ADA is entirely based on individual transactions, then grouped into blocks similar to the UTXOs of Bitcoin. The Bitcoin network is designed in such a way that if a user owns 2 BTC and wants to send 1 to a second user, the UTXO will send 2 BTC to the latter; therefore, the only way is to send 1 BTC to the recipient and 1 to yourself, thus generating 2 separate transactions. It is clear that these types of transactions on DeFi applications add more complexity than is necessary.

Cardano’s team stated that smart contract applications will be able to record multiple transactions in a block (i.e. in multiple UTXOs) to avoid the same issues that plague Bitcoin and provide scalability-related benefits. While we are still in an early stage, we will only have evidence that activities are picking up again when there are actual application implementations on Cardano, which will improve the experience for both developers and users. The increase in smart contracts will take a few months to show how some of Ethereum’s competitors such as Solana and Fantom, and how other L2 platforms such as Arbitrum, continue to grow in terms of applications launched and embedded value. However, it would not be a surprise if Cardano launched a liquidity program with hundreds of millions of dollars similar to Fantom and Avalanche to attract users in the future.