Cardano analysis of 20/01/2022: Cyclical Minimum in sight

On the Cardano chart I kept track of the quarterly deadlines, starting from the close of the previous year. To the eye they look like a watch in terms of regularity! In fact, it is evident that the annual structure is binary.
The battleplan applied instead is a quaternary structure, just to give that extra detail that doesn’t hurt!
Well, in the light of what has been introduced, I expect this trend to be replicated in terms of regularity and structure.
By now you have also learned to understand my operations therefore, since presumably an Annual degree cycle has closed on the low of 01/10/2022, it is reasonable to look for a long-term long.
Note the closing date of the Annual, it coincides with the closing of the Long Cycle of the BTC. This is a very rare event since Cardano, for the matter of the ages, has a cyclicality of its own, therefore different from the BTC
In light of the address given to trading, i.e. long-term, I can immediately set my stop loss just below the support at $ 0.98, and we also have a first resistance around $ 1.89
On the graph I plotted the 1 × 1 LTV of the Annual cycle, the violation of which is always an alarm bell, and I also plotted a 1 × 2 LTV that is no longer valid, but which still remains a dynamic resistance that the price could feel ( heavenly)!
In order to understand when to enter and on which level to aim, let’s go down the timeframe and analyze the first Weekly cycle of this new alleged Annual cycle!
By aligning the battleplan to the low of 01/10/2022, we notice that we are in the weekly closing phase. Very little is missing!
We draw a Fibonacci and aim for the $ 1.28 level
We note that just below 1.28 there is a very important cyclical low, set at $ 1.22, so this is our second buy level.
Summarizing what has been said:
Entry levels = $ 1.28 and $ 1.22
LTV 1 X 1 T + 5 = alarm bell
Stop Loss = just under $ 0.98
LTV 1 X 1 T + 4 = first dynamic resistance, the violation of which validates the departure of a monthly bullish, which started on 10 January
Ex VTL = second dynamic resistance, the violation of which confirms the departure of a bullish Intermediate, which started on 10
For the targets there is plenty of time to manage it, so I will definitely update you, in the meantime you have many points of reference that will give you meaning in a chaotic market in the eyes of a layman.
