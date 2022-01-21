Cardano analysis of 20/01/2022: Cyclical Minimum in sight

Well, in the light of what has been introduced, I expect this trend to be replicated in terms of regularity and structure.

By now you have also learned to understand my operations therefore, since presumably an Annual degree cycle has closed on the low of 01/10/2022, it is reasonable to look for a long-term long.

Note the closing date of the Annual, it coincides with the closing of the Long Cycle of the BTC. This is a very rare event since Cardano, for the matter of the ages, has a cyclicality of its own, therefore different from the BTC

In light of the address given to trading, i.e. long-term, I can immediately set my stop loss just below the support at $ 0.98, and we also have a first resistance around $ 1.89

On the graph I plotted the 1 × 1 LTV of the Annual cycle, the violation of which is always an alarm bell, and I also plotted a 1 × 2 LTV that is no longer valid, but which still remains a dynamic resistance that the price could feel ( heavenly)!

