Cardano and Bondly for an NFT bridge with Ethereum

IO Global (IOHK), the leading global blockchain engineering and development company behind Cardano, announced a collaboration with Bondly Finance to create a Official cross-chain NFT bridge between Ethereum and Cardano, allowing users to move their NFTs between networks.

Ecological NFTs thanks to Cardano

This is another important milestone in the ongoing migration from Ethereum to Cardano, which together with the ERC20 Converter, will allow users to choose a blockchain that is cheaper, faster and more energy efficient as the Proof of Stake of Cardano is a consensus mechanism that does not require mining, which uses qincredible amounts of electricity and generates tons of electronic waste that often ends up in some landfill.

The jointly created bridge will provide the creators of NFT with one eco-friendly solution for their NFTs to solve the energy inefficiency of the Ethereum Proof of Work. While Bitcoin and Ethereum currently use a similar amount of energy to Oman and Colombia respectively, Cardano only needs the energy equivalent of a family home.

IO Global and Bondly plan to release the new bridge in early 2022. Bondly will produce a special series of Eco-friendly NFT to celebrate the launch of the smart contract functionality on the Cardano mainnet which took place on 12 September.

Charles Hoskinson, CEO of IO Global, commented:

“We built Cardano with energy efficiency in mind, which is why this partnership with Bondly is so crucial, as it will allow NFT creators to take advantage of an innovative token creation solution that does not compromise compliance. environment. Bondly also shares our commitment to interoperability. We believe blockchain will only reach mass adoption when end users have a uniform experience, regardless of the blockchain they are using, which is what bridges like this will achieve. “

Harry Liu, CEO of Bondly, said:

“The creation of a cross-chain NFT bridge between Ethereum and Cardano marks a pivotal moment in the transition from legacy blockchain technology to one of the most acclaimed ‘third generation’ networks. As one of the pioneers of the NFT movement, we continue to play a key role in building the infrastructure that will usher in the next phase of NFT evolution. ”

The NFT panorama of Cardano

The Mary hard fork, which took place in March 2021, introduced the ability to create NFT. Since then, over 1.3 million NFTs have been created on this Proof of Stake blockchain, with one myriad of new drops that take place all the time.

Last week we wrote a piece about the record sale of $ 1 million of an NFT from the collection called SpaceBudz, which are analogous to Ethereum’s CryptoPunks, both minted in 10 thousand units and among the very first collections on these competing blockchains.

The creator of SpaceBudz also developed Nami Wallet, an intuitive wallet similar to MetaMask for Cardano, which can be easily connected to the SpaceBudz platform for exchange these NFTs using the first smart contracts on Cardano.

At the time of writing, there are some users standing offering their SpaceBudz for over 1 million ADA, equivalent to over $ 2 million at current prices. One of these users is the owner of the SpaceBud # 4693, a Dino Astronaut, of which they exist only 8 out of 10,000:

If someone interacted with the smart contract and bought the Dino, would beat the current ADA record of 510k for the SpaceBud # 9936