Cardano at an all-time high. Will it make Bitcoin and Ethereum eat the dust?

Cardano (ADA) is the third largest cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and Ethereum remain below the all-time highs of April and May

ADA rises to a new record high

The rise in ADA could be a signal for the rest of the asset class

The Alonzo update pushed ADA to the new high

Cryptocurrencies are rocketing after hitting lows in late June. and have recorded a series of highest highs over the past six weeks. They have returned to the levels seen in May.

The asset class’s market capitalization has dropped from more than $ 2.4 trillion to less than $ 1.4 trillion, with Bitcoin and Ethereum more than halving in value since their 2021 high. On August 24, the value of all 11,382 cryptocurrencies returned to the $ 2.077 trillion level.

, the third-placed cryptocurrency on the podium, hit $ 2.40 in mid-May. After falling to a low of around $ 1.12 in July, the price exploded, eclipsing the all-time high of mid-May last week.

Cardano’s rise could be a harbinger of what will happen to the crypto asset class.

Cardano: the third largest cryptocurrency

Cardano is a public blockchain platform. It is open-source and decentralized, with consensus through proof of stake. Cardano facilitates peer-to-peer transactions with its in-house cryptocurrency, ADA. In 2015, Ethereum cofounder Charles Hoskinson created Cardano.

According to the website, Cardano is:

“A blockchain platform for revolutionaries, innovators and visionaries, with the tools and technologies required to create opportunities for the many, but also for the few, and bring about positive global change.”

At the beginning of September 2021, Cardano ranks third among cryptocurrencies.

As the chart shows, at a level of 3.0451 per token, ADA has a market cap of over $ 98.90 billion, ranks third after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), and ahead of (BNB ) and (USDT), the stablecoin.

Bitcoin and Ethereum remain below the all-time highs of April and May

At the end of August, Bitcoin futures stood at the $ 47,210 level.

BTC / USD weekly chart

As the chart shows, Bitcoin was around 27.9% below its all-time high of mid-April 2021 on August 31st.

At the $ 3,415 level on August 31, Ethereum was around 22.5% below its all-time high since May 2021.

Meanwhile, Cardano rocketed as Bitcoin and Ethereum recovered from their late June lows, reaching new highs.

ADA rises to a new record high

On Thursday, August 26, ADA rose to a new record high of $ 2.9442 per token. This Thursday, Sept. 2, it turns out even higher: $ 3.0123 at the time of writing.

The chart shows the recent rise of ADA. In May, when Ethereum broke above the $ 4400 level, ADA hit $ 2.3091. The price broke through that level on August 18, reaching a new high in early September.

ADA tokens were named in honor of Augusta “Ada” King, or Ada Lovelace, a 19th-century English countess known for practically laying the foundations of computing. She was the daughter of the poet Lord Byron and is considered the first computer programmer.

ADA’s proof of stake system randomly assigns coins to users, who use them as collateral. While Cardano uses proof of stake, Bitcoin and Ethereum use proof of work: they require a global computer network to work at the same time as the transaction takes place. Proof of stake is a greener alternative to proof of work, as it requires less computational power. Cardano therefore has a clear advantage over Bitcoin and Ethereum among environmentalists.

The rise in ADA could be a signal for the rest of the asset class

At the end of August, there were 11,521 tokens in the asset class, for a total market cap of $ 2.1 trillion. The top three, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano, had a combined value of $ 1.381 trillion, over 65.7% of the entire asset class. Ethereum is four times higher in value than ADA and the value of Bitcoin is around 10 times higher.

Meanwhile, ADA’s rise to third place is a sign that altcoins are moving within the crypto landscape.

Another sign of this strength, which perhaps drove Cardano’s upside, was the debut of Coti (), a payment-focused altcoin backed by Cardano, on Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 at the end of August. COTI rose from 29 to 45 cents, a jump of 55%, although it has fallen a bit in the meantime. COTI was ranked 161st among cryptocurrencies at the end of August, although at the time of writing it fell to 190th. At 34.2 cents, crypto has a market cap of nearly $ 300.88 million.

The Alonzo update pushed ADA to the new high

Cardano’s current price hike came in the wake of the announcement of a major update, a hard fork called Alonzo, scheduled for September 12. Alonzo will introduce smart contracts on the blockchain.

ADA is also up because it will go public in Japan. The Japanese regulatory environment is one of the most stringent in the world with regards to market entry. The Japanese market allows the trading of Bitcoin, Ethereum and. ADA joins this elite group of cryptocurrencies, taking its market capitalization to third place in August 2021.

Some crypto analysts believe Cardano has the potential to feed Bitcoin and Ethereum in the dust in the coming years. The possibility of returns such as Bitcoin and Ethereum from a token traded for less than $ 3 could attract a lot of speculative interest.

As with all members of this asset class, invest only as much as you are willing to lose, as the high level of volatility could cause wild price swings. ADA tokens have the critical mass and liquidity suitable for traders. However, the possibility of wild price changes implies that the risks are always a function of the potential for rewards.

Keep an eye on ADA as the Cardano protocol is attracting a lot of attention.