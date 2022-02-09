Cardano begins an upward phase: how to take advantage of it

Cardano officially entered the Basho phase. This is the downsizing and optimization phase of its blockchain, with the Hydra protocol (the technology for internal scalability) which plays a crucial role. The latter began later the hardfork Alonzo.

Hydra’s development team is hard at work completing work on the first version of on-chain validators and the related publication of the Road map. Meanwhile, as the Cardano blockchain is scaling down to avoid future congestion problems on its own dAppalso the portfolios of holders ADA are on the rise.

I’m over now three million active holders by ADA. A number increased dramatically in the space of a year, given that only at the beginning of 2021 there were 200,000 holders.

Cardano destined to rise?

Still dwelling on the work in progress of cryptocurrency, let’s also say that ADALend and Robatz Network have signed an important partnership for the development of a protocol of decentralized lending. Which will allow to increase the usefulness of the platform for users.

Decentralized lending is a crucial component of the entire crypto ecosystem, as it is one of the very few ways that investors can take advantage of their holdings. ADALend is a decentralized lending protocol based on the Cardano blockchain that aims to provide affordable credit to a multitude of people around the world. Very useful for how many they don’t have a bank account yet. Therefore, it would also open the doors to a greater mass of users.

This is assumed to initiate a bullish phase for Cardano. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is quoted as 1.04 euros. But it touched on the day of quota 1.10. The rise is however evident, and started from February 2, when listed 0.9 euros.

Investors expect the price to reach the first target in a short time, the supply area between $ 1.86 / 1.92. The perfect time is to wait for the daily close above the key level $ 1.20.

